Service Category
Starting Price (per sq. ft.)
Service Inclusions
Restoration
Starts at $ [Amount]/sqft
Maintenance
Starts at $ [Amount]/sqft
Repairs
Starts at $ [Amount]/sqft
Material Type
Starting Price (Per Sq. Ft.)
[Asphalt Shingles]
$[Starting Price]
[Asphalt Rolled/Flat]
$[Starting Price]
[Metal Standing Seam]
$[Starting Price]
[Plastic Polymer]
$[Starting Price]
[Metal/Aluminium]
$[Starting Price]
[Concrete Tiles]
$[Starting Price]
[Wood Shake]
$[Starting Price]
[Clay Tiles]
$[Starting Price]
[Slate Tiles]
$[Starting Price]
Roofing Proposal Template
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