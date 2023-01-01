- Workstations and cubicles
- Meeting and conference rooms
- Reception and common areas
- Pantry and break rooms
- Restrooms and utility areas
- Floor, glass, and furniture surfaces
- [Additional Area(s) of Service]
Job Type
Job Description
Est. Time
Starting Price
Furniture Cleaning
[Job Description]
[Number of Hours]
[Price]
Floor Cleaning
[Job Description]
[Number of Hours]
[Price]
[Service Name]
[Job Description]
[Number of Hours]
[Price]
Office Cleaning Proposal Template
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