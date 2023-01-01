- Vacuum/Dust blinds and shades;
- Wash/Dry clean drapes and curtains;
- Clean interior window glass;
- Wash window sills and tracks;
- Remove and clean window screens;
- Clean and insert storm windows;
- Check for leaks and cracks;
- Clean exterior window glass.
- [Additional Service Type]
Tier Name
Best Suited For
Key Deliverables
Price
Basic Plan
Smaller spaces or standard maintenance cleaning needs
[Add Basic plan deliverables such as Exterior and interior window cleaning, Screen cleaning, Glass rail panel cleaning, etc.]
$[Basic Plan Amount]
Pro Plan
Properties requiring deep, detailed, or high-reach cleaning, including specialty window types
[Add Pro plan deliverables such as Basic plan deliverables + Storm window cleaning, Skylight washing, Check for leaks and cracks, Wash/dry clean drapes & curtains, Vacuum/dust blinds & shades, etc.]
$[Pro Plan Amount]
Customized Plan
Clients with unique needs, complex structures, or special requests
[Add customized plan deliverables such as Property inspection, discuss requirements, and tailor the cleaning plan, etc.]
Pricing determined after consultation: $[Customized Plan Amount]
Window Cleaning Proposal Template
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