Service Type
Starting Price
Regular Cleaning Services
Starting from $[Amount]
Occasional Cleaning Services
Starting from $[Amount]
Moving Cleaning Services
Starting from $[Amount]
Special Event Cleaning
Starting from $[Amount]
Service Type
Prices
Bedroom Cleaning
Starting from $[Amount]
Bathroom Cleaning
Starting from $[Amount]
Kitchen Cleaning
Starting from $[Amount]
Laundry Room Cleaning
Starting from $[Amount]
Kid's Room Cleaning
Starting from $[Amount]
House Cleaning Proposal Template
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