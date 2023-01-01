PREPARED FOR
[Client Name]
PREPARED BY
[Laundry Company Name]
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Laundry Services Proposal
Laundry Services Proposal
INTRODUCTION.
In today's demanding commercial environment, managing high-volume laundry efficiently and cost-effectively is a critical operational challenge. This proposal outlines how [Laundry Company Name] will serve as your dedicated partner, transforming laundry logistics from a burdensome process into a seamless, reliable, and sustainable one. By leveraging our specialized expertise and commitment to quality, we guarantee superior garment care, operational savings, and consistent service delivery, allowing your team to focus entirely on your core business objectives.
ABOUT US.
Established in [Year of Establishment], [Laundry Company Name] has become a trusted industry leader, specializing in reliable, high-quality commercial laundry solutions. We provide high-quality and affordable services that care for and nurture your threads. We adhere strictly to client specifications, utilizing advanced handling and sorting procedures to maintain the integrity of all textiles. Our quality assurance system ensures consistent, on-time delivery tailored to your operational schedule.
OUR SERVICES.
We offer end-to-end commercial laundry solutions designed to support high-volume operations across hospitality, healthcare, food service, wellness, and residential environments. Our systems are equipped to manage the specialized laundry requirements of hotels and resorts, restaurants and food service businesses, medical clinics and hospitals, salons and spas, serviced apartments, and residential facilities. Every service plan is customized around your operational volume, turnaround timelines, presentation needs, and hygiene standards—ensuring reliability, efficiency, and consistent quality with every cycle.
1. PROFESSIONAL LAUNDRY CARE (WASH, DRY, AND FOLD).
Our core laundry service ensures garments, linens, and textiles are cleaned with precision and consistency. This includes:
(a) Detailed inspection to check for items left in pockets and review garment condition
(b) Premium cleaning process, with color-safe separation and temperature-controlled washing
(c) Customizable wash preferences such as hypoallergenic detergents, fabric softeners, or fragrance-free options
(d) Neat folding and packaging, ensuring ready-to-use delivery for staff or guests
(e) [Additional Laundry Care Preferences]
This service is ideal for daily operational linen cycles, staff uniforms, and guest clothing.
2. EXPERT DRY CLEANING SERVICES.
For delicate textiles, uniforms, formal wear, and specialty garments, our dry-cleaning team provides meticulous care. This includes:
(a) Digital photo inventory sent after each pickup to ensure full transparency
(b) Stain evaluation and treatment by specialists with decades of experience
(c) Garment-specific care, strictly following manufacturer labels
(d) Pressed and hung delivery, making items immediately ready for use
(e) [Additional Dry Cleaning Preferences]
This service is preferred by hospitality, corporate offices, and medical clients requiring professional presentation.
3. VALUE-ADDED SERVICES (CUSTOMIZABLE BASED ON CLIENT NEEDS).
We understand that commercial environments require more than basic washing. To support your operational flow, we offer:
(a) Ironing and pressing for linens, uniforms, and specialty fabrics
(b) Repairs and Alterations, including button replacement, minor stitching, and seam fixes
(c) Disinfection Treatments using medical-grade sanitization processes
(d) Doorstep Pickup and Delivery scheduled to match your operational hours
(e) Inventory Tracking and Sorting for clients who require batch processing or department-specific labeling
(f) [Additional Customized Service Activities]
These services are designed to reduce manual load, cut downtime, and ensure your textiles remain in peak condition.
OUR TEAM.
We have become a brand that delivers unmatched reliability and exceptional value for your garments, thanks to our team.
[Team Member 1 Name]
[Team Member 1 Profile]
[Team Member 2 Name]
[Team Member 2 Profile]
[Team Member 3 Name]
[Team Member 3 Profile]
OUR CLIENTS.
Over the years, we have established a thriving presence in the industry through our satisfied clients. Here’s what our clients have to say about us.
[Client 1 Name]
[Client 1 Testimonial]
[Client 2 Name]
[Client 2 Testimonial]
[Client 3 Name]
[Client 3 Testimonial]
LAUNDRY SERVICE OPERATIONS.
Our service delivery model is designed to provide [Client Name] with a dependable, high-efficiency laundry partnership. While the “Our Services” section outlines what we offer, this section explains how we operate to ensure consistency, speed, and quality across every stage.
1. OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES INCLUDED IN EVERY SERVICE CYCLE.
We manage all laundry-related tasks necessary for smooth day-to-day operations, ensuring transparency, predictable turnaround times, and consistent quality across every service cycle.
Core activities include:
(a) Scheduled pickup from the Client’s location, with items weighed or counted upon receipt
(b) Sorting and labeling based on fabric type, color, and cleaning requirements
(c) Logging of special instructions, including stain treatment and fabric sensitivities
(d) Washing, drying, folding, ironing, pressing, or dry cleaning performed as per agreed specifications
(e) Disinfection treatments for linens or garments requiring sanitization
(f) Repairs and minor alterations, if requested by the Client
(g) Quality checks conducted at key stages of the cleaning process
(h) Packaging for ease of storage and handling
(i) Doorstep delivery within the agreed service window, with optional self-pickup where applicable
(j) Inventory handling and batch tracking, where required
(k) Turnaround time shall be [Turnaround Time Commitment] per service cycle
(l) [Additional Operational Activities]
2. SUPPLIES AND EQUIPMENT USED.
We use high-quality machines, detergents, and disinfectants to maintain hygiene standards and fabric longevity.
Key Supplies and Equipment:
(a) Commercial-grade detergents and hypoallergenic options
(b) Medical-grade disinfectants for healthcare environments
(c) Industrial washers, dryers, and finishing equipment
(d) Dry-cleaning machines with fabric-safe solvents
(e) [Additional Supplies and Equipment]
PRICING.
Below is an estimated breakdown of services based on anticipated volumes. Final charges will be calculated based on actual items serviced.
Item Category
Laundry Rate (per piece)
Dry Cleaning Rate (per piece)
Estimated Quantity (No. of Pieces)
Total Estimated Price
Clothing Garments
$[Laundry Rate]
$[Dry Cleaning Rate]
[Units]
$[Total Estimated Amount]
Undergarments
$[Laundry Rate]
$[Dry Cleaning Rate]
[Units]
$[Total Estimated Amount]
Bodysuits
$[Laundry Rate]
$[Dry Cleaning Rate]
[Units]
$[Total Estimated Amount]
Towels
$[Laundry Rate]
$[Dry Cleaning Rate]
[Units]
$[Total Estimated Amount]
Bedsheets
$[Laundry Rate]
$[Dry Cleaning Rate]
[Units]
$[Total Estimated Amount]
Pillow Covers
$[Laundry Rate]
$[Dry Cleaning Rate]
[Units]
$[Total Estimated Amount]
Duvets
$[Laundry Rate]
$[Dry Cleaning Rate]
[Units]
$[Total Estimated Amount]
Linens/Quilts
$[Laundry Rate]
$[Dry Cleaning Rate]
[Units]
$[Total Estimated Amount]
Blankets
$[Laundry Rate]
$[Dry Cleaning Rate]
[Units]
$[Total Estimated Amount]
Duvet covers
$[Laundry Rate]
$[Dry Cleaning Rate]
[Units]
$[Total Estimated Amount]
[Other Items]
$[Laundry Rate]
$[Dry Cleaning Rate]
[Units]
$[Total Estimated Amount]
Total Amount (Inclusive of all taxes): $[Total Estimated Amount]
WORKING HOURS.
Below is the proposed service schedule for [Client Name]. Service days, operating hours, and pickup/delivery times may be adjusted based on operational requirements and mutual agreement.
Day of Service
Service Hours (Client-Allocated)
Collection Time
Delivery Time
Monday
[Service Start Time] – [Service End Time]
[Collection Time]
[Delivery Time]
Tuesday
[Service Start Time] – [Service End Time]
[Collection Time]
[Delivery Time]
Wednesday
[Service Start Time] – [Service End Time]
[Collection Time]
[Delivery Time]
Thursday
[Service Start Time] – [Service End Time]
[Collection Time]
[Delivery Time]
Friday
[Service Start Time] – [Service End Time]
[Collection Time]
[Delivery Time]
Saturday
[Service Start Time] – [Service End Time]
[Collection Time]
[Delivery Time]
Sunday
[Service Start Time] – [Service End Time]
[Collection Time]
[Delivery Time]
Collection and delivery times may be fixed, auto-scheduled, or adjusted based on service volume and operational feasibility.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS.
1. PAYMENT TERMS.
Payment for services must be made at the beginning of each billing cycle, based on the service plan selected by [Client Name]. Payments for any non-standard or customized plans must also be made at the start of the agreed service frequency. All payments must be made in USD via [Mode of Payment].
If any invoice remains unpaid after the due date, service delivery may be paused until payment is received.
2. SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS.
[Laundry Company Name] will provide all necessary labor, detergents, disinfectants, equipment, and supervision to perform the agreed services. All supplies used will meet industry standards for safety and textile care.
If specialty materials are required due to fabric sensitivity, allergen-free needs, or sanitation protocols, the client will be notified in advance for approval.
3. ADDITIONAL SERVICES.
Any service outside the agreed scope, such as specialty stain treatments, urgent deliveries, additional pickups, or handling of delicate fabrics, must be requested at least [Advance Notice for Additional Services in Days] day(s) in advance so that proper arrangements can be made.
Once the request is reviewed, a separate invoice will be issued for the additional services, detailing pricing and any required supplies. Payment for approved additional services must be completed prior to the next scheduled service cycle.
4. CANCELLATION.
[Client Name] can modify, reject, cancel, or stop any plans or work in process. However, [Client Name] must agree to reimburse us for all costs and expenses we incurred before any change in instructions related to non-cancelable commitments and to defend, indemnify, and hold us harmless for any liability relating to such action. We agree to use our best efforts to minimize such costs and expenses.
5. GARMENT CARE.
Our company assures that the services provided will be excellent and of first-rate quality. We will use reasonable efforts to maintain a nurturing cleaning service.