- Digital Advertising: Targeted campaigns via Facebook, Google Search/Display, and Video Advertising.
- Web Presence: Creation of dedicated event websites and optimization through SEO (Search Engine Optimization) and Search Engine Marketing.
- Strategic Outreach: Securing impactful strategic partnerships with relevant local trade groups, institutions, and companies.
- Traditional Media: Utilizing Television & Radio advertising for broad reach, as appropriate.
Event Marketing Proposal Template
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