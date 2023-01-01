2. PODCASTS.
Service Type
Deliverables Included
Campaign Duration
Ad Format (e.g., :15, :30, :60)
Estimated Reach
Price
Notes
Terrestrial Radio
[Deliverables for Terrestrial Radio]
[Campaign Duration]
[Ad Format]
[Estimated Reach]
$[Amount]
[Additional Notes]
Podcasts
[Deliverables for Podcast Ads]
[Campaign Duration]
[Ad Format]
[Estimated Reach]
$[Amount]
[Additional Notes]
Streaming Audio
[Deliverables for Streaming Ads]
[Campaign Duration]
[Ad Format]
[Estimated Reach]
$[Amount]
[Additional Notes]
Satellite Radio
[Deliverables for Satellite Radio]
[Campaign Duration]
[Ad Format]
[Estimated Reach]
$[Amount]
[Additional Notes]
[Other Services]
[Deliverables]
[Campaign Duration]
[Ad Format]
[Estimated Reach]
$[Amount]
[Additional Notes]
Radio Advertising Proposal Template
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