Facebook Marketing Proposal Template

- Increase high-quality engagement using platform-native creatives optimized for Meta’s Feed, Reels, and Stories placements.
- Drive qualified, high-intent traffic to your website or landing pages through structured full-funnel campaigns.
- Capture, strengthen, and utilize first-party data through Pixel and Conversion API (CAPI) integrations, custom audiences, and retargeting pools.
- Generate consistent and scalable conversions using optimized placements, campaign structures, and machine-learning–driven bidding strategies.
- Improve return on ad spend (ROAS) and reduce cost per acquisition (CPA) by continuously testing creatives, audiences, and campaign frameworks.
- [Additional Objectives]
Service Component
Description
Price
Research and Development
Audience research, competitive analysis, platform audit, tracking review, and campaign architecture design
$[Amount] for [Duration]
Campaign Creation
Ad account setup, Pixel/CAPI configuration, event prioritization, ad structure buildout, and creative deployment
$[Amount] for [Duration]
Monitoring and Optimization
Daily performance checks, budget adjustments, bid strategy optimization, creative rotation, and audience refinement
$[Amount] for [Duration]
Analytics and Reporting
Weekly or monthly reports, insights, attribution analysis, and recommendations for scaling
$[Amount] for [Duration]
Launch and Testing
A/B testing, creative experimentation, and stabilization phase during the initial launch period
$[Amount] for [Duration]
[Additional Services]
[Description of additional service, e.g., TikTok integration, CRM setup, landing page optimization]
$[Amount] for [Duration]
Total (Inclusive of all taxes): $[Total Amount]
- Ad spend is not included in the service fee and will be billed directly by Meta.
- Pricing may vary based on scope, required creative volume, and the complexity of the tracking infrastructure.
- All pricing is valid for [Pricing Validity Period] days from the date of proposal.
Facebook Marketing Proposal Template
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