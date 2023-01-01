Sponsorship Tier
Included Benefits
Package Price
[Package 1 Name — e.g., Gold Sponsor]
• [Brand Visibility Benefit]
• [On-Site Activation Benefit]
• [Digital Promotion Benefit]
• [Ticket Allocation Details]
$[Package 1 Amount]
[Package 2 Name — e.g., Silver Sponsor]
• [Brand Visibility Benefit]
• [Digital Promotion Benefit]
• [Ticket Allocation Details]
$[Package 2 Amount]
[Package 3 Name — e.g., Bronze Sponsor]
• [Brand Visibility Benefit]
• [Ticket Allocation Details]
$[Package 3 Amount]
Music Event Sponsorship Proposal Template
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