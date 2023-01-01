Service Category
Services Offered
Description
Strategic Planning & Concept
Logistics & Vendor Management
Execution & Post-Event
[Additional Service Category]
[Additional Service Name]
[Additional Service Description]
Services
Agency Fee Basis
Estimated Agency Fee
1. Strategic Planning & Concept
[Fee Basis, e.g., Fixed Fee]
$[Agency Fee]
2. Logistics & Vendor Management
[Fee Basis, e.g., 15% of Managed Budget]
$[Agency Fee]
3. Execution & Post-Event
[Fee Basis, e.g., Fixed Fee]
$[Agency Fee]
4. [Add other service, if applicable]
[Fee Basis]
$[Agency Fee]
Total Estimated Agency Fee: $[Total Estimated Agency Fee]
Event Management Proposal Template
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