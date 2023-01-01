- A stress-free experience: Handling all logistics, communication, and crisis management so you can fully enjoy your engagement and wedding day.
- Cohesive design & execution: Translating your vision into a perfectly executed, singular aesthetic across all vendors and elements.
- Financial clarity: Providing transparent budget management and vendor negotiations to maximize your investment.
- Exceptional vendor network: Leveraging our network of proven, reliable, and high-quality vendors to staff your event.
- Full budget management: Creation and tracking of all expenses and payment schedules.
- Vendor Vetting & booking: Sourcing, negotiation, contract review, and booking for all vendors (e.g., Catering, Photography, Entertainment).
- Comprehensive design & styling: Development of a detailed design mood board, floor plans, and color palette.
- Timeline & logistics mastery: Creation of the master planning timeline and detailed event day production schedule.
- [Additional Deliverables]
Item / Vendor Category
Description
Estimated Cost
[Wedding Company Name] Planning Fee
[Add description, e.g., full service planning & design management]
$[Planning Fee]
Venue Rental & Associated Fees
[Add description, e.g., site rental, permits, and security requirements]
$[Venue Estimate]
Catering & Bar Services
[Add description, e.g., per person cost for food and beverage service]
$[Catering Estimate]
Floral & Decor Design
[Add description, e.g., custom design, installation, and breakdown]
$[Floral Estimate]
Photography & Videography
[Add description, e.g., coverage for [X] hours, second shooter, and album]
$[Photo/Video Estimate]
[Additional Item]
[Brief description of scope and inclusions]
$[Amount]
Total Estimated Investment $[Total Estimated Investment]
Wedding Planning Proposal Template
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