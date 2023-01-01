Speaking Engagement Proposal Template

(e)

[Client Company Name]

will be responsible for all necessary expenses incurred by the Speaker that are directly connected with the Engagement.

[Client Company Name]

will, where appropriate, provide the Speaker with accommodation, meals, and all air or overland travel tickets. All travel will be first-class unless agreed to the contrary in writing by

[Sender Company Name]

. Expenses shall be invoiced to

[Client Company Name]

by

[Sender Company Name]

and must be paid within

[Payment Due in Days]