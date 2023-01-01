Freelance Graphic Design Contract Template

All confidential information communicated to and obtained by the Graphic Designer from the Client in connection with performing the scope of services under this Contract shall be held by the Graphic Designer in full trust. At no time will the Graphic Designer use any confidential information obtained through conducting this service contract, either directly or indirectly, for personal benefit or disclose or communicate such information in any manner to any third party. This provision shall continue to be effective after the termination of this Contract.