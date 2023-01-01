Neither Party shall be liable to the other Party for indirect, special, or consequential damages arising out of this Contract hereunder, including but not limited to loss of profits or equipment or other costs.
20. COUNTERPARTS.
This Contract is subject to being executed in counterparts, singly or as a whole, all of which shall constitute the meaning of a single Contract.
21. INCLINATION.
The Parties must acknowledge that this Contract hereinafter is solely for the benefit of the Parties undersigned and serves no inclination to any party, nor is intended to confer any rights or remedies in favor of any person, party, or affiliate other than the Parties duly undersigned and their members.
Freelance Contract Template
Outline the scope of work and define the working arrangements with a client through a freelance contract. Use a template to clearly outline project scope, payment terms, deadlines, and deliverables.
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