The Client hereby engages the Logo Designer to provide the following services:
In the event that any provision of this Contract is deemed to be invalid or unenforceable, in whole or part, that part shall be severed from the remainder of this Contract, and all other provisions shall remain in full force and effect as valid and enforceable.
Logo Design Contract Template
Define the scope, timeline, and payment terms for your logo design projects with a logo design contract. Protect the interests of both the designer and the client.
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