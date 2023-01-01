Logo Design Contract Template

In consideration of the Services provided by the Logo Designer, the Client shall pay the sum of

[Total Payment]

to the Logo Designer (hereinafter referred to as the "

Total Fee

"). A non-refundable deposit of

[Non-refundable Initial Deposit]

shall be paid by the Client to the Logo Designer upon the signing of this Contract (hereinafter referred to as the "

Initial Payment

"). All fees shall be invoiced upon submission of deliverables to the Client. The Client shall make the payment to the Logo Designer within

[Payment Due in Days]

day(s) from the date of the invoice. If the payments are not made in time, the Logo Designer can charge a late fee of

[Late Payment Fee]