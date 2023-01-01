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Term Sheet (Equity-Based)
Term Sheet (Equity-Based) Template
Draft equity investment terms clearly with an equity-based term sheet. Mention key conditions, investor rights, and equity distribution. Ensure transparency and alignment in funding agreements.
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