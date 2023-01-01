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Venture Capital
Term Sheet
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PREPARED FOR
[Company Name]
PREPARED BY
[Lead Investor Name]
Venture Capital Term Sheet
This Venture Capital Term Sheet (hereinafter referred to as “Term Sheet") summarizes the terms concerning an investment (hereinafter referred to as “Investment”) in the company of [Company Name]. These terms do not constitute a contract and are not legally binding upon the parties, except for the clauses of “Confidentiality,” "Governing Law," and "No Shop." This Term Sheet is not a commitment to invest and is conditioned on the completion of the conditions to closing set forth below. This Term Sheet shall be governed in all respects by the laws of [Governing Law]. The detailed terms and conditions of the investment shall be set out in the contractual terms of a separate contract/agreement.
OFFERING TERMS.
1. ISSUER.
[Company Name], a Company incorporated under the laws of [State or Jurisdiction of Incorporation]. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company")
2. SECURITY TYPE.
The security being issued is [Type of Security] (hereinafter referred to as the “Security”)
3. LEAD INVESTORS AND PARTICIPATING INVESTORS.
For the purposes of this Term Sheet, [Lead Investor Name] (referred to as the "Lead Investor") will act as the principal investor leading the investment round, who is responsible for negotiating core terms and generally committing the largest portion of the capital.
Investment in [Company Name] may also include additional investors (collectively, the "Investors"), whose participation is subject to mutual agreement between the Lead Investor and the Company.
All Investors will participate on the terms and conditions as outlined in this Term Sheet.
The following is the list of Investors who are looking forward to investing in the Company:
(a) [Additional Investor 1 Name]
(b) [Additional Investor 2 Name]
(c) [Additional Investor 3 Name]
4. INVESTMENT AMOUNT.
The total capital being invested in the Company is as follows:
(a) Lead Investment: [Lead Investor Investment Amount] from [Lead Investor Name] (the "Lead Investor")
(b) Additional Investments: [Aggregate Investment Amount] from the remaining investors.
5. CLOSING DATE.
Sale of the [Type of Security] (the “Closing”) is anticipated to take place on [Closing Date].
6. PRICE PER SHARE.
The price per share is [Price Per Share] (the “Purchase Price”).
7. CAPITALIZATION.
The following capitalization table provides a snapshot of the Company’s ownership structure, detailing the allocation of Common Stock, Stock Options, and Series A Preferred shares among key stakeholders, along with their respective total shareholdings and percentage ownership.
Name
Common Stock
Stock Options
Series A Preferred
Total Shares
[Founder 1]
[Number]
[Number]
[Number]
[Number]
[Founder 2]
[Number]
[Number]
[Number]
[Number]
[Investor 1]
[Number]
[Number]
[Number]
[Number]
[Investor 2]
[Number]
[Number]
[Number]
[Number]
[Employee 1]
[Number]
[Number]
[Number]
[Number]
[Employee 2]
[Number]
[Number]
[Number]
[Number]
[Remaining Option Pool]
[Number]
[Number]
[Number]
[Number]
Total
[Number]
[Number]
[Number]
[Number]
Percent Ownership
[Percentage]
[Percentage]
[Percentage]
100%
8. VALUATION.
The Purchase Price reflects a fully diluted pre-money valuation of [Pre-Money Valuation] and a fully diluted post-money valuation of [Post-Money Valuation].
Party
Pre-money
Ownership Percentage
Post-money
Ownership Percentage
Founder
$[Founders’ Aggregate Valuation]
[Percentage]
$[Founders’ Post-Money Valuation]
[Founder Ownership]%
Investor
$[Investors’ Aggregate Valuation]
[Percentage]
$[Investors’ Post-Money Valuation]
[Investors Ownership]%
Total
$[Total Pre-Money Valuation]
100%
$[Total Post-Money Valuation]
100%
12. ANTI-DILUTION PROVISION.
In case the Company issues additional shares at a Purchase Price that is lower than the price paid for the [Type of Preferred Security] (or their conversion price), then the Investors shall be entitled to anti-dilution protection in accordance with a broad-based weighted average formula. In such an event, the Company shall be bound to cooperate with the Investors, and the Company shall take all necessary steps to issue additional shares to the Investors.
13. DIVIDENDS.
The [Type of Preferred Security] will carry an annual [Cumulative Dividend Rate in Percentage] cumulative dividend payable upon liquidation or redemption. For any other dividends or distributions, participation with Common Stock on an as-converted basis.
14. VOTING RIGHTS.
The [Type of Preferred Security] shall vote together with the Common Stock on an as-converted basis and not as a separate class, except as specifically noted herein or required by law.
Approval of the majority of the then-outstanding [Type of Preferred Security] will be required to:
(i) change rights, preferences, or privileges of the Preferred Stock;
(ii) change the authorized number of shares;
(iii) redeem or repurchase any shares;
(iv) declare or pay any dividend;
(vi) change the authorized number of directors; or
(vii) liquidate or dissolve, involving a Company sale.
ACCEPTANCE AND SIGNATURE.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Parties hereto have executed this Term Sheet as on the day and year mentioned above:
[Company Name]
[Lead Investor Name]
Name:
Name:
Signature:
Signature:
Date:
Date: