This Venture Capital Term Sheet (hereinafter referred to as “

Term Sheet

") summarizes the terms concerning an investment (hereinafter referred to as “

Investment

”) in the company of

[Company Name]

. These terms do not constitute a contract and are not legally binding upon the parties, except for the clauses of “

Confidentiality

,” "

Governing Law

," and "

No Shop

.

" This Term Sheet is not a commitment to invest and is conditioned on the completion of the conditions to closing set forth below. This Term Sheet shall be governed in all respects by the laws of

[Governing Law]