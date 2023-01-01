Corporate and commercial term sheet templates

Our corporate and commercial templates help you manage day-to-day business operations, including vendor management, sales, and business partnerships. Choose a template, and create and download your document now!
All Templates
Banking and Finance
Corporate and Commercial
Financial Planning
Startup
Investment
An image of a series A term sheet form highlighting startup investment terms, including equity split, valuation, investor rights, and exit provisions for venture funding clarity. Use this form to create your term sheet and download the document in .pdf format.

Series A Term Sheet

Outline your startup's funding process with a series A term sheet. Detail investor rights, valuation, equity distribution, and exit strategies to ensure smooth relations between the company and its investors.

A preview of a sample venture capital term sheet detailing equity structure, investor rights, and funding terms to help startups and investors formalize investment agreements. Use this sample to create your term sheet now!

Venture Capital Term Sheet

Use a venture capital term sheet to clearly draft investment terms, equity structure, and other conditions. Facilitate successful funding agreements and align interests between investors and startups.

Browse other categories

Agreements

Agreements

Bills of Sale

Bills of Sale

Business Plans

Business Plans

Business Policies

Business Policies

Contracts

Contracts

Forms

Forms

Invoices

Invoices

Letters

Letters

Notices

Notices

Promissory Notes

Promissory Notes

Proposals

Proposals

Quotes

Quotes

Receipts

Receipts

Term Sheets

Term Sheets

What our customers are saying
I found everything I needed and was impressed with the language in the documents. I love the additional services offered by LZ and will be using those too.
— Christy P., Forms customer
I needed to have a legal document prepared in very short order . . . LZ helped me get done what needed to be done.
— James G., Forms customer
My experience was extremely positive! Had I not found this resource I may have given up when faced with so many unfamiliar legal documents. I will be back!
— Bobby B., Forms customer
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.