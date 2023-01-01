Series A Term Sheet Template

All stock and options held by founders, management, and employees shall vest over a

[Total Vesting Period in Years]

year period. The stock currently held by Founders will be considered

[Percentage of Founders’ Stock Already Vested]

vested as of the Closing of this financing, with the remaining balance vesting in equal monthly installments over

[Remaining Vesting Period for Founders in Years]

year(s). All other employees’ and management stock options shall vest in equal installments over

[Total Vesting Period for Others in Years]

years, with a

[Cliff Period in Years]