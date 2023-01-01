Services
Price per sq ft
Total Area Covered in sq ft
Requirements
Total Price
Rooms and Walls
$[Price per sq ft]
[Area in sq ft]
[Add Material and Equipment]
$[Total Amount]
Toilets
$[Price per sq ft]
[Area in sq ft]
[Add Material and Equipment]
$[Total Amount]
Consultation
[Add consulting Services]
$[Total Amount]
Labor
$[Rate per Hour per Painter]/hour/painter
1. [Number of Painters] Painters
2. [Number of Hours] hours
$[Total Amount]
Project Phase
Description
No. of days to complete the task
Estimated Cost
Project Commencement
The process of preparing the job site and bringing all necessary facilities and equipment to the site
[Number of Days] days
$[Rate]
Phase 1
Once the initial setup is complete, we will begin preparing the walls by sanding away any raised areas, filling holes, and cleaning the surfaces to be ready for paint.
[Number of Days] days
$[Rate]
Phase 2
Paint the ceilings with [Paint Type] to achieve a smooth, matte finish. While this dries, we will paint all four wall surfaces with [Primer Type] primer to ensure solid coverage and moisture protection.
[Number of Days] days
$[Rate]
Phase 3
With all preliminary work complete, our team will sand the primer coat, re-clean the walls, and bring your room to life with beautiful paintwork.
[Number of Days] days
$[Rate]
Project Completion
Finally, our team will clean the space for you, ensuring it's dust-free, and hand it over to you! Our work guarantees your property against peeling and cracking for [Time Period].
[Number of Days] days
$[Rate]
Painting Proposal Template
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