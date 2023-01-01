Outsourcing Service Contract Template

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PREPARED FOR
[Service Provider Name]
PREPARED BY
[Company Name]
Outsourcing Service Contract
7. CONFIDENTIALITY.
All confidential information communicated to or obtained by either of the Parties in connection with the Services mentioned above shall be held by them in full faith. At no time shall the Parties use any confidential information obtained through this association, either directly or indirectly, for personal benefit or to disclose or communicate such information to any third party. This provision shall remain effective after the termination of this Contract.
8. WARRANTIES.
The Service Provider warrants that:
(a) The Services and deliverables are original and do not infringe upon any third party’s patents, trademarks, trade secrets, copyrights, or other proprietary rights;
(b) They shall perform the Services mentioned in this Contract in a professional and efficient manner;
(c) They shall comply with all the applicable laws;
(d) They have all the rights, power, and authority to enter into this Contract.
9. INDEMNIFICATION.
Each Party indemnifies and holds the other Party and its authorized persons harmless from and against all claims, liabilities, losses, damages, costs, and expenses suffered or incurred by them arising out of or in connection with this Contract, unless there is an act of gross negligence, wilful misconduct, or bad faith by either Party.
10. INSURANCE.
During the Term, the Service Provider shall maintain adequate insurance in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. The Service Provider's lack of insurance coverage shall limit its liability under this Contract.
11. ARBITRATION.
In the event of any dispute arising in and out of this Contract between the Parties, it shall be resolved by arbitration. There shall be [Number of Arbitrators] arbitrator(s) who shall be appointed by [Arbitration Appointing Party Name]. The venue of arbitration shall be [Location of Arbitration], and the Seat shall be [State of Seat]. The arbitrators’ decision shall be final and binding on both Parties.
12. SEVERABILITY.
Suppose any provision of this Contract is deemed invalid or unenforceable, in whole or in part. In that case, that part shall be severed from the remainder of this Contract, and all other provisions shall remain in full force and effect as valid and enforceable.
13. GOVERNING LAW AND JURISDICTION.
This Contract shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of [Governing Law] without regard to conflict of law principles. Suppose the disputes under this Contract are not resolved by arbitration, in that case, the disputes shall be resolved by litigation in the courts of [Jurisdiction], including the federal courts therein, and all the Parties consent to the jurisdiction of such courts, agree to accept service of process by mail, and hereby waive any jurisdictional or venue defenses otherwise available to them.
14. ENTIRE CONTRACT.
The Parties acknowledge that this Contract constitutes the entire agreement between the Parties. If the Parties are willing to change, add to, or modify any terms, such changes shall be in writing and signed by both Parties.
15. NOTICES.
Any notices required or permitted by this Agreement shall be in writing and delivered by certified mail or courier to the mentioned address.
16. FORCE MAJEURE.
No Party shall be liable or responsible to the other for any loss or damage or for any delays or failure to perform under this Agreement due to causes beyond its reasonable control, including, but not limited to, acts of God, employee strikes, epidemics, war, riots, flood, fire, sabotage, terrorist acts or any other circumstances of like character.
Outsourcing Service Contract Template
Use an outsourcing service contract to define the terms of your business relationships with external service providers. Mention service expectations, deliverables, pricing, and timelines to ensure smooth collaboration between parties.
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