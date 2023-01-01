Third-Party Logistics Services Agreement Template

The Shipper and the Carrier acknowledge and agree that the Carrier shall bear the risk of loss of goods during transit once the Carrier's truck leaves the Shipper's dock. The Carrier shall have the right to inspect each shipment for damage prior to departure from the loading dock and shall have the right to refuse any damaged goods tendered for delivery. In case damage occurs to goods prior to leaving the loading dock, the Carrier shall note such damage on the bill of lading and provide this bill of lading to the Party that is receiving the shipment at the ultimate destination.