Free Venture Capital Proposal Template

Venture capital is a form of private equity and a type of financing provided to startup companies and small businesses that are believed to have long-term growth potential. However, it does not always take a monetary form; rather, it can also be provided in the form of technical or managerial expertise.
ABOUT [SENDER COMPANY NAME].
[Sender Company Name] is a business dedicated to providing excellent quality [Type of Products/Services] to [Target Market or Customer Segment] across [Operating Regions or Geography]. We operate with a commitment to delivering fair and sustainable returns for current and future owners, while providing exceptional value to our customers. We specialize in the development and continuous innovation of [Products/Services Portfolio].
(A) HISTORY.
[Add Sender Company Information]
(B) PRODUCTS AND MARKETS.
[Define Market and Product Positioning]
(C) RISKS.
[State the fundamental and financial risks associated and the mitigation plan]
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS OF THE COMPANY.
(a) Earnings: [Earnings]
(b) Investment and Returns: [Investment and Returns]
(c) Sales and Margins: [Sales and Margins]
(d) Cash Flow: [Cash Flow]
PORTFOLIO ANALYSIS OF THE COMPANY.
(a) Size of Investment: [Size of Investment]
(b) Geographic Location: [Geographic Location]
(c) Industry Sectors: [Industry Sectors]
INVESTMENT REQUIRED AND RETURNS.
We anticipate that your investment of [Investment Amount] will yield a [ROI in Percentage] return over [ROI Period in Months] month(s). We plan to achieve this by directing the capital into the following key areas of our business:
[Mention your investment plan for the capital]
EXIT STRATEGY.
Every investor in a startup company, no matter how well on paper, ultimately needs an exit vehicle. Our purpose is to provide the best alternatives to protect the investor's interest while maintaining the potential growth of our company, the liquidity, and the profitability of future operations. Typically, the fear of investors is that they will become locked into a company that might show no sign of either going public or going bankrupt.
To overcome this potential threat, we are open to discussing several exit alternatives with the investor and including the best provisions in the agreements that are expected to be reached by the time of incorporation.
CONTACT DETAILS.
[Sender Company Website]
[Sender Company Address]
[Sender Company Email]
[Sender Company Phone Number]
DISCLAIMER.
The current unfavorable economic conditions and prospects are carefully considered, and the estimates included in the plan are conservative. However, investors are advised to exercise caution when considering investment alternatives because actual data almost always differ from projections.
ACCEPTANCE AND SIGNATURE.
By signing below, [Client Company Name] and [Sender Company Name] agree to the terms and conditions outlined in this proposal.
[Client Company Name]
[Sender Company Name]
Name:
Name:
Signature:
Signature:
Date:
Date:
