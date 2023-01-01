Free Venture Capital Proposal Template

Every investor in a startup company, no matter how well on paper, ultimately needs an exit vehicle. Our purpose is to provide the best alternatives to protect the investor's interest while maintaining the potential growth of our company, the liquidity, and the profitability of future operations. Typically, the fear of investors is that they will become locked into a company that might show no sign of either going public or going bankrupt. To overcome this potential threat, we are open to discussing several exit alternatives with the investor and including the best provisions in the agreements that are expected to be reached by the time of incorporation.