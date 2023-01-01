Free Late Payment Collection Letter Template

|DEMAND FOR PAYMENT - FIRST NOTICEDEMAND FOR PAYMENT - SECOND NOTICEDEMAND FOR PAYMENT - THIRD NOTICEDEMAND FOR PAYMENT - FINAL NOTICE BEFORE COLLECTIONSDEMAND FOR PAYMENT - FINAL NOTICE BEFORE LEGAL ACTION
Dear :
We appreciate your business. However, it has recently come to our attention that your accountWe haven't heard from you regarding your accountYour accountWe have attempted several times to resolve the problem of your past due accountWe have advised you repeatedly of your long overdue balance for your account () is overdue in the amount of $ which is overdue in the amount of $ remains overdue in the amount of $. However, we have still not yet received payment of the outstanding amount, which is now significantly in arrears. Your account is overdue in the amount of in the amount of $.. Since you have failed to make payment, we have turned your account over to our attorneys and instructed them to bring suit without further delay.. This payment was originally due on . Please remit payment by to avoid any late fees.A late notice was mailed to you on . We urge you to remit payment immediately.A late fee of $ has now been assessed to your account. Your payment of $ is due immediately.
If you have any questions regarding this letter or your account, please do not hesitate to contactIf you have any questions about this letter or your account, or about arranging an alternative payment schedule, please do not hesitate to contactAlthough we wish to resolve this matter amicably, we are prepared to take legal action if necessary. If you would like to discuss your account or payment options, contactIf you have any questions regarding your account, please do not hesitate to contact at or . This is your final notice. Unless we receive your payment for $, we will turn your account over for collection immediately.There is still time to avoid a lawsuit if you contact us within five (5) days to make reasonable payment. This will be your final opportunity to resolve matters out of court. We strongly urge you to take this opportunity and avoid expensive and time-consuming litigation.
If you have already sent in your payment, please disregard this notice.
Thank you.Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.
|Sincerely,
|____________________________________________
Late payment collection letter: How-to guide
You’ve started a business, created a marketable product, and attracted customers—the rest is easy, right? Unfortunately, one of the most complex and time-consuming activities for a new business owner may lie ahead—collections.
Although a customer has purchased your product, the transaction isn’t complete until the money is in your hands. Customers fail to make payments for many reasons—they forget, lose their jobs, are dissatisfied with the product, can’t raise the money, or don’t want to pay. Whatever their reason, the business owner must determine how to ensure these customers make their promised payments.
A well-prepared late payment collection letter is a good starting point to help you get what is rightfully yours. The correspondence sets a professional approach to your customers to pay the amount they owe you.
Frequently asked questions
How can I collect an overdue payment from customers?
Collecting late payments can be one of the most frustrating chores for any business owner. Aggressive collection letters have their place, but they can alienate customers and erase the possibility of future business. An amicable first letter might get better results. You can also create a series of collection letters to pick the best tactic for your business and give customers ample chances to settle their debts with these notices.
What information do I have to add to a late payment collection letter?
Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your late payment collection letter:
- Who it's going to: Have the customer's contact information ready, including their full name and address.
- Important details: This consists of the amount owed, the account number associated with the customer, and the due dates for paying the outstanding amount.