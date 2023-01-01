Purchase Agreement Template

The Buyer reserves the right to cancel any portion of the Products/Services if there is a default from the Seller's end and/or any other insolvency of the Seller’s operations and/or any petition filed under any state or federal law relating to bankruptcy, arrangement, reorganization, receivership, or assignment for the benefit of creditors. In addition, the Buyer shall be charged a penalty of

[Late Cancellation Penalty (USD)]

as compensation for canceling Products/Services purchased at the last minute without notifying the Seller and/or without the Seller's fault. If the Buyer provides notice before

[Buyer Cancellation Notice Period]