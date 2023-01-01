Purchase Agreement Template

Purchase Agreement
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PREPARED FOR
[Buyer Name]
PREPARED BY
[Seller Name]
2. BUYER'S RESPONSIBILITY.
The Buyer agrees to use the Seller's intellectual property for the pre-discussed Scope of Work with the Seller, which is as follows:
(a) Scope of Work: The Buyer shall ensure timely acceptance, inspection, and payment for the purchased goods/services as per the agreed terms. The Buyer is responsible for providing accurate order details, adhering to delivery schedules, and complying with any applicable regulations related to the purchase.
(b) [Additional Buyer Responsibility, if any]
Please Note: If the Buyer uses the Seller's Products/Services for any external purpose without the Seller's knowledge and/or the Seller has not been previously informed of such decisions, then the Seller shall not be held responsible for any legal complications that may arise out of such a decision.
3. SELLER'S RESPONSIBILITY.
(a) The Seller acknowledges that it shall comply with all the duties entered into as of the date mentioned in the task order.
(b) The Seller shall exercise reasonable care and diligence in handling the Products/Services outlined in the Agreement.
(c) The Seller shall also provide all the necessary information to the Buyer regarding instructions on using the Seller's intellectual property so that the Buyer does not face any hassle while using the Seller's intellectual property.
The Seller reserves the right to any intellectual property arising out of this Agreement, except those that may arise from the ownership of the Products/Services the Buyer agrees to purchase.
The Buyer agrees to the standard pre-determined rates set by the Seller. The following rates shall apply unless otherwise mutually modified by both Parties.
The Buyer shall pay the Seller, as per the agreed amount, a sum of [Total Payment in USD]. The payment shall be made after the Seller sends the invoice. The mode of payment shall be [Mode of Payment] or any other mode of payment as mutually agreed by both Parties.
8. CONFLICT OF INTEREST.
The Seller represents that the performance of this Agreement does not conflict or cause a breach; and/or the seller shall not accept any task from any other business organization that creates any conflicts between the Parties.
9. TERMINATION.
This Agreement shall be terminated once the Buyer's need for the Seller's Product/Services is accomplished. In addition, it can be terminated anytime by any of the Parties by providing the other Party with written notice of termination at least [Termination Notice Period in Days] day(s) prior. During the termination of this Agreement, the Buyer shall return all the necessary documents to the Seller.
10. INSPECTION.
The Buyer shall promptly inspect the Product/Services to ensure they are in good condition. The Seller shall allow the Buyer to inspect the Product/Services at any time during this Agreement.
11. CANCELLATION.
The Buyer reserves the right to cancel any portion of the Products/Services if there is a default from the Seller's end and/or any other insolvency of the Seller’s operations and/or any petition filed under any state or federal law relating to bankruptcy, arrangement, reorganization, receivership, or assignment for the benefit of creditors. In addition, the Buyer shall be charged a penalty of [Late Cancellation Penalty (USD)] as compensation for canceling Products/Services purchased at the last minute without notifying the Seller and/or without the Seller's fault. If the Buyer provides notice before [Buyer Cancellation Notice Period] day(s) from the Task Completion Date, no such penalty shall be charged.
12. CONFIDENTIALITY.
The Parties agree not to disclose or use any information acquired during the course of this Agreement without the written authorization of the concerned Party to any other Party outside this Agreement. The Parties undertake to maintain this confidentiality during and after the termination of this Agreement, and the same shall extend and apply to their respective employees and agents.
13. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY.
Neither Party shall be liable to the other for indirect, special, or consequential damages arising out of this Agreement hereunder, including but not limited to loss of profits or equipment or other costs.
14. RELATIONSHIP OF PARTIES.
Nothing contained in this Agreement shall be taken to establish any partnership, joint venture, or employment relationship. The Parties hereby declare that there shall no other relationship between them besides the one defined in this Agreement until the completion or termination of this Agreement.
The Seller represents and warrants that the property transferred by this Agreement is, by law, proper and lawful and that the title so transferred is free, clear, and without any financial liability. The Seller also acknowledges that it holds the position to authorize the transaction and provide such Products/Services.
In the event that any provision of this Agreement is deemed to be invalid or unenforceable, in whole or part, that part shall be severed from the remainder of this Agreement, and all other provisions shall remain in full force and effect as valid and enforceable.
19. ASSIGNMENT.
Neither of the Parties shall have the authority to transfer, charge, or dispose of any rights or liabilities under this Agreement.
20. GOVERNING LAW.
This Agreement shall be governed in all respects by, and be construed in accordance with the laws of the State of [Governing Law].
21. FORCE MAJEURE.
Neither of the Parties shall be liable for any failure in performance of any obligation under this Contract due to causes beyond that Party's reasonable control (including and not limited to any pandemic, fire, strike, act, or order of public authority and other acts of God) during the pendency of such event.
22. MODIFICATION.
No modification of this Agreement shall be made unless in writing, signed by both Parties.
The entire agreement herein set forth by the Parties hereto is binding upon both Parties.
Purchase Agreement Template
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