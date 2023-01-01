Purchase Order Template

The Vendor agrees to supply and deliver the Goods to the Buyer and, where applicable, perform the Services in accordance with the terms of this Purchase Order. The Vendor shall, at its own expense, pack, load, and deliver Goods to the Delivery Point in accordance with the invoicing, delivery terms, shipping, packing, and other instructions printed on the face of the Purchase Order or otherwise provided to the Vendor by the Buyer in writing. No charges will be allowed for freight, transportation, insurance, shipping, storage, handling, demurrage, cartage, packaging, or similar expenses unless specified in the applicable Purchase Order or otherwise agreed to in writing by the Buyer.