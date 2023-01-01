Free Storage Rental Agreement Template

This Storage Rental Agreement (hereinafter referred to as the

"Agreement"

) is entered into and shall be effective as on

[Effective Date]

(hereinafter referred to as the

"Effective Date"

), By and Between

[Lessor Name]

(hereinafter referred to as the

"Lessor"

), having its principal place of business at

[Lessor Company Address]

, and;

[Lessee Name]

(hereinafter referred to as the

"Lessee"

), having its principal place of business at

[Lessee Company Address]

. The Lessor and the Lessee are collectively referred to as the

"Parties"

and individually as the

"Party."