Domain Name Sale Agreement - Free Template

This domain name sale agreement is between , an individual a(n) (the "Seller") and , an individual a(n) (the "Buyer").

The Seller is listed as the owner of the website domain name s listed in Exhibit A ( collectively, the "Domain Name s ") in the domain name registry maintained by the registrar listed in Exhibit A (the "Registrar").

The Seller wishes to sell to the Buyer all of its interest in the Domain Name s .

The parties therefore agree as follows:

1. SALE OF DOMAIN NAME S .

The Seller hereby sells to the Buyer all of its interest in the Domain Name s , all common law trademark and service mark rights, whether direct or derived from the Domain Name s , and all other intellectual property or proprietary rights based on or related to the Domain Name s , and the registration s of the Domain Name s with the Registrar or any other organization entitled to register domain names ending in the " " ," and " " ," and " " ," and " " and " " top-level domain. The Seller shall change the registration of the Domain Name s to the Buyer and the Buyer will become the registered owner of the Domain Name s .

2. PAYMENT.

(a) Consideration. As consideration for the sale of the Domain Name s and the Seller's representations, the Buyer shall pay the Seller , to be paid within days of the effective date of this agreement on the date on which the transfer is reflected in the WHOIS database and the records of the Registrar .

3. SELLER'S REPRESENTATIONS.

The Seller hereby represents to the Buyer that the Seller:

(a) is the sole owner of all interest in the Domain Name s ;

; (b) is the registrant listed in the records of the Registrar of the registrations of the Domain Name s , and owes no fees to the Registrar or any other entity with regard to the registrations of the Domain Name s ;

; (d) has full power and authority to enter into this agreement and make the sale in section 1;

(e) properly registered the Domain Name s with the Registrar without committing fraud, misrepresentation, or other false statements, has current domain name registration s for the Domain Name s , and has not changed registration s from the Registrar to any other registrar;

(g) is not aware of any violation, infringement, or misappropriation of any third party's rights (or any claim of those) by the Domain Name s .

The Seller shall immediately notify the Buyer if any facts or circumstances arise that would make any of these representations inaccurate.

4. ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTS.

On request, the Seller shall:

(a) provide the Buyer with a complete copy of all documentation (in any format) relating to the Domain Name s for the Buyer's own use, to meet record-keeping requirements of the Buyer, or to allow the Buyer to assert its rights as granted under this agreement; and

The Buyer Seller shall pay all registration fees incurred as a result of these transfers.

5. NO FUTURE USE, OBJECTION.

After the effective date of this agreement, the Seller may make no further use of the Domain Name s , except as authorized by the prior written consent of the Buyer, and the Seller may not challenge the Buyer's use or ownership of the Domain Name s . The Seller also may take no action that could be of detriment to the validity of the Domain Name s , including registering any domain name that includes the domain names in Exhibit A or any domain names confusingly similar to the domain names in Exhibit A.

6. GOVERNING LAW.

(a) Choice of Law. The laws of the state of govern this agreement (without giving effect to its conflicts of law principles).

7. COUNTERPARTS; ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES.

(a) Counterparts. The parties may execute this agreement in any number of counterparts, each of which is an original but all of which constitute one and the same instrument.

8. SEVERABILITY.

If any one or more of the provisions contained in this agreement is, for any reason, held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any respect, that invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability will not affect any other provisions of this agreement, but this agreement will be construed as if those invalid, illegal, or unenforceable provisions had never been contained in it, unless the deletion of those provisions would result in such a material change so as to cause completion of the transactions contemplated by this agreement to be unreasonable.

9. NOTICES.

(a) Writing; Permitted Delivery Methods. Each party giving or making any notice, request, demand, or other communication required or permitted by this agreement shall give that notice in writing and use one of the following types of delivery, each of which is a writing for purposes of this agreement: personal delivery, mail (registered or certified mail, postage prepaid, return-receipt requested), nationally recognized overnight courier (fees prepaid), facsimile, or email.

A party shall address notices under this section to a party at the following addresses: If to the Seller:







,

,

If to the Buyer:







,

,

(c) Effectiveness. A notice is effective only if the party giving notice complies with subsections (a) and (b) and if the recipient receives the notice.

10. WAIVER.

No waiver of a breach, failure of any condition, or any right or remedy contained in or granted by the provisions of this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by the party waiving the breach, failure, right, or remedy. No waiver of any breach, failure, right, or remedy will be deemed a waiver of any other breach, failure, right, or remedy, whether or not similar, and no waiver will constitute a continuing waiver, unless the writing so specifies.

11. HEADINGS.

The descriptive headings of the sections and subsections of this agreement are for convenience only, and do not affect this agreement's construction or interpretation.

12. EFFECTIVENESS.

This agreement will become effective when all parties have signed it. The date this agreement is signed by the last party to sign it (as indicated by the date associated with that party's signature) will be deemed the date of this agreement.

13. NECESSARY ACTS; FURTHER ASSURANCES.

Each party shall use all reasonable efforts to take, or cause to be taken, all actions necessary or desirable to consummate and make effective the transactions this agreement contemplates or to evidence or carry out the intent and purposes of this agreement.

[SIGNATURE PAGE FOLLOWS]



Each party is signing this agreement on the date stated opposite that party's signature.

Date:______________________________ By:____________________________________________________________ Name:

Title: Date:______________________________ By:____________________________________________________________ Name:

Title:

[PAGE BREAK HERE]





EXHIBIT A

LIST OF DOMAIN NAME S