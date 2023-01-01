Accounting Services Proposal Template

PREPARED FOR
[Client Company Name]
PREPARED BY [Sender Company Name]
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Accounting Services Proposal
Our accountants work as an extension of your team, assisting with ledger reviews, reconciliations, and financial reporting. You gain reliable financial visibility to support informed decision-making and profitability.
PRICING.
[Sender Company Name] will charge for its services based on the billing frequency selected for each service category, as outlined below. Pricing is structured to provide transparent and predictable costs aligned with the scope, complexity, and level of effort required for the services delivered.
Service Type
Billing Frequency (Frequency of the billing cycle, e.g., weekly, monthly, quarterly, per project, etc.)
Amount in USD
Book-keeping and administrative support
[Billing Frequency]
[Total Amount]
Accounting and review
[Billing Frequency]
[Total Amount]
Expert advisory
[Billing Frequency]
[Total Amount]
Tax preparation and strategic tax planning
[Billing Frequency]
[Total Amount]
Payroll processing and compliance
[Billing Frequency]
[Total Amount]
Audit preparation and liaison support
[Billing Frequency]
[Total Amount]
Accounts payable and receivable management
[Billing Frequency]
[Total Amount]
Technology implementation and training
[Billing Frequency]
[Total Amount]
[Add More Services]
[Billing Frequency]
[Total Amount]
Fees are charged on an all-inclusive basis for the selected services, based on the agreed scope and the estimated time required to perform them.
[Client Company Name] will receive [Invoice Schedule] invoices detailing the services provided and the time spent by [Sender Company Name] on the work. Payments will be due within [Payment Due in Days] day(s) of the receipt of this invoice.
Any services requested outside the agreed scope shall be subject to revised pricing and must be approved in writing prior to commencement.
CLIENT TESTIMONIALS.
Below are testimonials from clients who have partnered with us for their accounting and financial needs.
1. SCOPE OF SERVICES.
Upon the acceptance of this proposal, [Sender Company Name] and [Client Company Name] shall enter into an Engagement Letter and/or Service Contract, which shall define and govern the scope of services and the terms of this engagement.
2. CHANGES OR MODIFICATIONS.
Either party may request changes to the scope of services as set out in the Engagement Letter by providing written notice. Any approved changes may result in revised timelines, deliverables, and pricing.
3. INFORMATION AND ACCESS.
(a) The [Client Company Name] will agree to provide all information, documents, and access regularly required to enable [Sender Company Name] to provide the Services.
(b) Such access may include, but is not limited to, files, records, accounts, data, and access to [Client Company Name]’s information technology systems, management, staff, or relevant third-party service providers.
(c) Unless otherwise stated in the Engagement Letter or directly requested by [Client Company Name] in a written communication later, we will not independently verify the accuracy of such information and documents, and we will not be liable for any loss or damage.
4. PAYMENTS.
All transactions and payments shall be in USD via [Mode of Payment], as mutually agreed by [Sender Company Name] and [Client Company Name].
5. TERMINATION.
Either party may terminate this association at any time by giving [Termination Notice Period in Days] day(s) written notice to the other, subject to the statutory provisions that apply to the Services and unless otherwise provided in the Engagement Letter and the Service Contract.
6. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY.
[Sender Company Name] will not be liable for anything besides the scope of work and responsibility defined and laid out in this Proposal, the following letter of engagement, and the Service Contract.
No party will be liable to the other for any delay or failure to fulfill its obligations under the Contract to the extent that such delay or failure arises from causes beyond its control, including, but not limited to, fire, floods, acts of God, terrorist acts, strikes or lockouts, war, riot, or any governmental act or regulation.
ACCEPTANCE AND SIGNATURE.
Accounting Services Proposal Template
Use an accounting services proposal to communicate your various financial services, pricing plans, and benefits to potential clients. Simplify and manage bookkeeping and accounting processes.
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