Unsecured Promissory Note (Lump-sum Payment) - Free Template

On or before
1. PAYMENT.
All payments of principal and interest under this note will be made in lawful money of the United States, without offset, deduction, or counterclaim, by wire transfer of immediately available funds to an account designated by the Holder in writing at least
2. INTEREST.
3. PREPAYMENT.
The Borrower may prepay this note, in whole or in part, at any time before maturity without penalty or premium. Any partial prepayment will be credited first to accrued interest, then to principal. No prepayment extends or postpones the maturity date of this note.
4. EVENTS OF DEFAULT.
Each of the following constitutes an "Event of Default" under this note:
5. ACCELERATION; REMEDIES ON DEFAULT.
If any Event of Default occurs, all principal and other amounts owed under this note will become immediately due without any action by the Holder, the Borrower, or any other person. The Holder, in addition to any rights and remedies available to the Holder under this note, may, in its sole discretion, pursue any legal or equitable remedies available to it under applicable law or in equity.
6. WAIVER OF PRESENTMENT; DEMAND.
The Borrower hereby waives presentment, demand, notice of dishonor, notice of default or delinquency, notice of protest and nonpayment, notice of costs, expenses or losses and interest on those, notice of interest on interest and late charges, and diligence in taking any action to collect any sums owing under this note, including (to the extent permitted by law) waiving the pleading of any statute of limitations as a defense to any demand against the undersigned. Acceptance by the Holder or any other holder of this note of any payment differing from the designated lump-sum payment listed above does not relieve the undersigned of the obligation to honor the requirements of this note.
7. GOVERNING LAW.
8. COLLECTION COSTS AND ATTORNEYS' FEES.
The Borrower shall pay all expenses of the collection of indebtedness evidenced by this note, including reasonable attorneys' fees and court costs in addition to other amounts due.
9. ASSIGNMENT AND DELEGATION.
10. SEVERABILITY.
If any one or more of the provisions contained in this note is, for any reason, held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any respect, that invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability will not affect any other provisions of this note, but this note will be construed as if those invalid, illegal, or unenforceable provisions had never been contained in it, unless the deletion of those provisions would result in such a material change so as to cause completion of the transactions contemplated by this note to be unreasonable.
11. NOTICES.
12. WAIVER.
No waiver of a breach, failure of any condition, or any right or remedy contained in or granted by the provisions of this note will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by the party waiving the breach, failure, right, or remedy. No waiver of any breach, failure, right, or remedy will be deemed a waiver of any other breach, failure, right, or remedy, whether or not similar, and no waiver will constitute a continuing waiver, unless the writing so specifies.
13. HEADINGS.
The descriptive headings of the sections and subsections of this note are for convenience only, and do not affect this note's construction or interpretation.
[SIGNATURE PAGE FOLLOWS]
Each party is signing this agreement on the date stated opposite that party's signature.
|DDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD
Date: ______________________________
By: ____________________________________________________________
Name:
|Date: ______________________________
|By: ____________________________________________________________