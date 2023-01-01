Electrical Services Agreement Template

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Electrical Services
Agreement
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PREPARED FOR
[Client Name]
PREPARED BY
[Company Name]
Electrical Services Agreement
This Electrical Services Agreement (hereinafter referred to as the "Agreement") is entered into on [Agreement Effective Date] (hereinafter referred to as the "Effective Date"),
By and Between
[Company Name] (hereinafter referred to as the "Service Provider") with its principal place of business at [Company Address] and;
[Client Name] (hereinafter referred to as the "Client," and together with the Service Provider, the "Parties") is situated in [Client Address] (hereinafter referred to as the "Client's Premise").
THEREFORE, in consideration of the covenants and other mutual promises and agreements contained herein, the receipt and sufficiency of which are to be acknowledged hereby, the Parties agree to the terms and conditions as mentioned below.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS.
1. SCOPE OF WORK.
The Service Provider shall provide electrical maintenance and installation services for the Client at the Client's Premises.
Support services shall be available to the Client from [Service Start Hour] till [Service End Hour], [Service Days of the Week] . Messages left after the aforementioned hours shall be returned after [Response Time After Business Hours] hour(s). Additionally, services shall be provided within the mentioned timeline, and exigencies for after-hours/weekend services must be requested and shall be subject to the Service Provider's availability at after-hours rates.
2. PROVIDED SERVICES.
The Service Provider shall perform routine and preventive electrical maintenance inspections at the Client’s premises and undertake all necessary work required to identify, repair, and rectify electrical faults in order to restore affected systems, equipment, or installations to safe and proper working condition.
The Services shall include, but are not limited to, the inspection, repair, maintenance, and servicing of the following electrical components and systems:
(a) [Electrical Service 1]
(b) [Electrical Service 2]
(c) [Electrical Service 3]
Any additional services not expressly listed above shall be performed only upon the Client’s request and may be subject to separate approval and charges, unless otherwise agreed in writing.
The Service Provider shall be paid by the Client for:
(a) Support services offered by the Service Provider must be included in the monthly fees.
(b) The traveling costs for the Service Provider to attend the Client's Premises to any scheduled maintenance callout during ordinary working hours shall be included in the monthly fee.
(c) In accordance with the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 and applicable OSHA standards, the Client shall be responsible for any health-related damages or costs incurred by the Service Provider.
(d) For any client-specified service, the Service Provider must be informed, and the cost of that service must also be covered in the monthly fees.
3. EXCLUDED SERVICES.
The products and services set forth below shall not be included or covered in the monthly fees:
(a) Damages as a result of illicit associations.
(b) Damages and defects caused by contravention of the state's Electrical Installation and Regulation laws.
(c) Any services, products, and materials used to rectify any obstruction with the legislation as stated above.
The Client must understand and agree to the term that any service that may be required to recover from electrical failures/incidents or damages that are caused by natural calamities, terrorism, or vandalism will not be considered as normal maintenance and, hence, shall not be covered in this Agreement.
Services and repairs made by the alteration or modification of equipment, fittings, or connections other than those that have been mentioned by the Service Provider, damages caused due to spikes in supply, or due to neglect, abuse, or misuse, are not covered in the maintenance for the Service Provider as per the Agreement hereby.
4. EXCLUDED COSTS.
The Client shall agree that the following costs, set forth below, are not covered by the monthly fee plan as outlined in the Agreement and, therefore, are liable to be charged by the Service Provider at the Service Provider's discretion to the Client in addition to the monthly fees.
(a) Any labor for work performed outside of the aforementioned services.
(b) Hardware, parts, materials, or appliances supplied or provided to the Client during installation or maintenance.
(c) Manufacturer/vendor support fees, either through the annual contract or per incident.
(d) Traveling and after-hours fees.
5. ADDITIONAL PROJECTS.
The Service Provider may advise, or the Client may occasionally require additional or rectified services outside the terms of the Agreement. A written quote shall be provided to the Client by the Service Provider during any such need, to which the Client shall provide a written acceptance for any additional project before it commences. The Client shall pay separate invoice(s) for such sanctioned additional projects.
Additional projects may include, but shall not be limited to, system development/customization, programming, bringing systems to minimum standards, training provided to the Client or any other employee regarding the electrical installations, and designing, management, and advisory consulting services.
6. PRICING AND PAYMENT.
In consideration of the Services offered by the Service Provider, the Client must pay the Service Provider a sum of [Total Payment in USD] via [Mode of Payment] within [Payment Due in Days] day(s) from the date of invoice, unless otherwise agreed in writing by both Parties. The price distribution for the monthly fees is set forth below. If payment is interrupted for any reason, the services provided therein shall be suspended until all outstanding payments due to the Service Provider are made.
An annual renewal fee of [Agreement Renewal Fee Percentage] shall be applied to the total fees from the Agreement’s Effective Date, reflecting standard cost escalations and inflationary factors. This adjustment will continue unless the Agreement is terminated by the Client prior to the Effective Date.
Apart from the monthly fees, the Client shall also pay for any travel or after-hours services provided by the Service Provider, the terms of which shall not be set forth in the Agreement hereby.
The distribution of the monthly fees that are to be paid by the Client to the Service Providers is as follows:
Service Name
Pricing
Quantity
Amount
Labor
$[Amount]
[Quantity]
$[Total Amount]
Wiring
$[Amount]
[Quantity]
$[Total Amount]
Plate Installation
$[Amount]
[Quantity]
$[Total Amount]
[Additional Service]
$[Amount]
[Quantity]
$[Total Amount]
Grand Total (Inclusive of Tax): $[Total Amount]
7. TERM, RENEWAL, AND OBLIGATIONS.
Initially, the term for this Agreement shall be [Agreement Term] year(s), starting from the Effective Date, and the Agreement shall renew every year at the Effective Date with a [Agreement Renewal Fee Percentage] fee in the payment of the Service Provider as mentioned in the above sections. The Agreement shall automatically renew annually unless the Client sends written notice to the Service Provider one month prior to cancellation of their intention to cancel the Agreement.
Obligorily, the Client is required to undergo a preliminary diagnostic step to provide additional information regarding a support request before dispatching a technician. Also, the Client must refrain from hiring or subcontracting any of the Service Provider's employees or subsidiaries for any services, electrical installations, repairs, or otherwise.
8. SITE ACCESS AND CLIENT RESPONSIBILITIES.
Unless otherwise stated, the Client shall be responsible for providing the necessary electricity, information, and access to the Client's Premises as required by the Service Provider to render its service. The Client shall be responsible for preparing or maintaining the site for such installation or maintenance, including providing electrical power. The installation dates for any product/material must be considered tentative.
9. TERMINATION.
If there is a breach or dispute between the Parties regarding the terms of the Agreement, or generally regarding the services being provided, the Parties may cancel the Agreement at any time by providing written notice to both Parties and obtaining the written consent of both Parties.
10. ARBITRATION.
In the event of any dispute arising in and out of this agreement between the Parties, it shall be resolved by arbitration. There shall be [Number of Arbitrators] arbitrator(s), who shall be appointed by [Arbitration Appointing Party Name]. The place of arbitration shall be [Location of Arbitration], and the Seat shall be [State of Seat]. The arbitrator(s)’ decision shall be final and binding upon both Parties.
11. WARRANTY.
The Service Provider warrants that services, products, or materials that are to be supplied/installed by the Service Provider shall be done in accordance with a proper workmanlike manner, consistent with general industry standards, and in compliance with the requirements of the Agreement.
12. LIABILITY.
The Service Provider shall not be liable to anyone in cases of damage or loss, indirectly or deliberately, which is not included in the Agreement hereby.
13. GOVERNING LAW.
This Agreement shall be governed in all respects by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of [Governing Law].
14. NOTICES.
Any notices addressed to either or both Parties must be sent to them at their certified mailing address or by email, in physical or electronic form.
15. FORCE MAJEURE.
No party shall be liable or responsible to the other for any loss or damage or for any delays or failure to perform under this Agreement due to causes beyond its reasonable control, including, but not limited to, acts of God, employee strikes, epidemics, war, riots, flood, fire, sabotage, terrorist acts or any other circumstances of like character.
16. AMENDMENT.
Modification, amendment, or changing any terms in the Agreement shall result in severe legal actions as per the jurisdiction of the state. However, in cases of specific changes in terms of this Agreement, the Parties can opt for the amendment only after written consent from both parties is made viable before the law.
17. ENTIRE AGREEMENT.
This Agreement and other annexures, therefore, constitute the entire agreement between the Parties with respect to the subject matter hereof and, thus, supersede all prior agreements, purchases, understandings, and negotiations, written or oral, between the Parties.
ACCEPTANCE AND SIGNATURE.
[Client Name]
[Company Name]
Name:
Name:
Signature:
Signature:
Date:
Date:
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