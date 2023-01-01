Subcontractor Agreement Template

The Contractor reserves the right to accept or reject the Goods/Deliverables after the inspection upon delivery. If the Goods/Deliverables are unacceptable for any reason, the Contractor shall reject them at the time of delivery up to

[Maximum Days to Reject Goods Post-Delivery]

day(s) from the date of delivery. If the Contractor has not rejected the Goods/Deliverables within

[Maximum Days to Reject Goods Post-Delivery]