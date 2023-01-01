Free Master Service Agreement Template

This Master Service Agreement (hereinafter referred to as the “Agreement”) is made on the effective date [Effective Date],
By and Between
The Company, [Company Name] (hereinafter referred to as the “Company”), having its principal place of business at [Company Address] and;
The Client [Client Name] (hereinafter referred to as the “Customer”) has its principal place of business at [Client Address].
The Company and the Customer are collectively referred to as the “Parties” and the “Party” individually.
WHEREAS, the Company is engaged in the business of [Business Description];
AND WHEREAS, the Client wishes to avail the Services from the Company
NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the mutual promises and covenants contained herein, the Parties hereby agree as follows:
TERMS AND CONDITIONS.
1. SERVICES.
The Company shall provide the necessary Services [List of Services] to the Customer and shall perform them in a prompt manner to have the final product delivered.
2. PRICING.
For the performance of the services, the Customer shall pay the Company an amount of [Service Amount] after the services are rendered.
3. TERM.
The project will start on [Effective Date] and will continue for a period of [Service Time Period] month(s). The Company agrees to fulfill the following milestones during the Agreement period:
[Mention the milestones]
4. TERMINATION.
Either Party may terminate/cancel this Agreement by written notice to the other Party. In case of breach of the terms and conditions herein by any Party, the Party in breach shall remedy it within [Number of days to remedy breach] days upon receiving such notice of the breach. Failure to remedy the breach will lead to the termination of this Agreement without prior notice.
5. REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES.
The Company represents and warrants that it will enter into this Agreement and provide the Services. The Company further agrees and represents that the Services rendered are not owned by anyone else without the Company’s knowledge. If the Company does not have any authority, it shall have to repay the damages with respect to the project.
6. CONFIDENTIALITY.
It is agreed upon by both the Parties that any materials and information provided to each other shall be strictly confidential. They further agree that any business secrets or confidential information shall not be disclosed to any third parties without written consent.
7. INDEMNIFICATION.
The Customer agrees to indemnify the Company against any claim, damages, cost, loss, expense, or any kind of liability arising by the indemnities in connection with any claims or demands arising out of this Agreement.
8. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY.
Neither Party shall be liable to the other for indirect, special, or consequential damages arising out of this Agreement hereunder, including but not limited to loss of profits, equipment, or other costs.
9. ARBITRATION.
In the event of any dispute arising in and out of this Agreement between the Parties, it shall be resolved by arbitration. There shall be [Number of Arbitrators] arbitrators which shall be appointed by [Arbitration Appointing Party Name]. The venue of arbitration shall be [Location of Arbitration], and the Seat shall be [State of Seat]. The arbitrators' decision shall be final and binding on both Parties.
10. NOTICES.
Any notices required or permitted by this Agreement shall be in writing and delivered by certified mail or courier to the mentioned address.
11. SEVERABILITY.
In the event that any provision of this Agreement is deemed to be invalid or unenforceable, in whole or part, that part shall be severed from the remainder of this Agreement, and all other provisions shall remain in full force and effect as valid and enforceable.
12. GOVERNING LAW.
The Parties agree that this Agreement shall be governed by the laws of [Governing Law].
13. ENTIRE AGREEMENT.
The Parties acknowledge that this Agreement sets forth and represents the entire agreement between both the Parties. If the Parties are willing to change/add/modify any terms, they shall be in writing and signed by both Parties.
ACCEPTANCE AND SIGNATURE.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Parties agree to the terms and conditions set forth above as demonstrated by their signatures as follows:
[Company Name]
[Client Name]
Name:
Name:
Signature:
Signature:
Date:
Date:
