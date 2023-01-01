Free Service Agreement Template

This Service Agreement (hereinafter referred to as the

“Agreement”

) is made and shall be effective as on

[Effective Date]

(hereinafter referred to as the

“Effective Date”

) By and between

[Client Company Name]

(hereinafter referred to as the

“Company”

), having its principal place of business at

[Client Company Address]

, and;

[Consultant Company Name]

(hereinafter referred to as the

“Consultant”

), having their principal place of business at

[Consultant Company Address]

. Hereinafter, the Company and the Consultant shall be collectively referred to as the

“Parties”

and individually as the

“Party

.

”

All activities and services (hereinafter referred to as the

“Services”