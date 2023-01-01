1. DEFINITIONS.
2. PURPOSE.
8. CUSTOMER'S RESPONSIBILITIES.
(a) The Customer shall provide all necessary information and assistance related to Service Performance that enables the Company to meet the performance standards as defined in this Agreement.
(b) The Customer shall attempt to resolve problems over the phone on the first call.
(c) The Customer shall conduct business with the Company in a courteous and professional manner.
(d) [Additional Customer Responsibilities]
9. EXCLUSIONS.
The Parties agree that the Company shall not be liable to the Customer for the following Services:
(a) If any failure occurs because of any willful action on a production or test system taken by the Customer.
(b) The Company is not responsible for supporting or fixing bugs in the Customer's Application System.
(c) [Additional Excluded Services]
10. MAINTENANCE.
Payment for the Services provided under this Agreement shall be made through direct billing to [Customer Name] in accordance with the Purchase Order issued for the Services. The Company shall state the specific billing amount, and the Customer shall agree to it. The Customer shall pay for Products ordered under this Agreement within [Payment Due in Days] days(s) from the date of invoice.
12. METRICS.
The Company shall provide the Customer with a quarterly report of the Services rendered as per the Agreement. The report will describe the Service, the personnel who completed the task, the date and time, and the total effort expended. In addition, the Company shall also solicit feedback from the Customer to address issues that fall outside the original Scope of Work.
13. CONFIDENTIALITY.
(a) Both the Company and the Customer shall mutually consent to safeguard the Confidential Information of both Parties, which is revealed during the course of the Agreement. Each may also keep an external party’s Confidential Information private as per the party's privacy policy.
(b) Both Parties, if compelled to disclose any information for any reason, the concerned Party shall take due permission in writing and then proceed accordingly.
14. WARRANTY.
(a) The Company warrants that the Services being purchased hereunder are performed with proper efficiency to the best of the Company's knowledge.
(b) The Company shall abide by this warranty and fix any issue at an authorized Company service center in the [Warranty Service State Name].
(c) The Company takes responsibility for either repairing or exchanging any component that fails during the warranty period of the Agreement.
15. INDEMNIFICATION.
Both Parties mutually indemnify and hold no blame to the other Party, its respective affiliations, the employees, and permitted descendants and assigns against any loss, claims, damages, penalties, liabilities, expenditure, reasonable legal remuneration of whatsoever kind or amount, which result from the negligence of or breach of this Agreement by the indemnifying party, its respective affiliate or successors and any assign that occurs in connection with this Agreement. This section remains in full force and effect even after the termination of the Agreement.
16. ARBITRATION.
In the event of any dispute arising in and out of this Agreement between the Parties, it shall be resolved by arbitration. There shall be [Number of Arbitrators] arbitrator(s), who shall be appointed by [Arbitration appointing Party name]. The venue of arbitration shall be [Location of Arbitration], and the Seat shall be [State of Seat]. The arbitrator(s)' decision shall be final and binding on both Parties.
17. GOVERNING LAW.
The Agreement and all the terms contained herein shall be governed by and construed as per the laws of the state of [Governing Law]. If the disputes arising from this agreement cannot be resolved through arbitration, they shall be resolved through litigation in the courts of [Jurisdiction].
18. FORCE MAJEURE.
Neither Party shall be liable for any failure in performance of the obligation under this Agreement due to cause beyond that Party's reasonable control (including and not limited to any pandemic, fire, strike, act or order of public authority, and other acts of God) during the pendency of such event.
19. NOTICES.
21. AMENDMENTS.
No modification or waiver of the provisions of this Agreement shall be valid or binding on either Party unless in writing and signed by both Parties.
22. INCLINATION.
The Parties must acknowledge that this Agreement, hereinafter, is solely for the benefit of the Parties undersigned and serves no inclination to any Party, nor is it intended to confer any rights or remedies in favor of any person, party, or affiliate other than the Parties duly undersigned and their members.
23. ENTIRE AGREEMENT.
This Agreement and other annexures, therefore, constitute the entire agreement between the Parties concerning the subject matter hereof and, thus, supersede all prior agreements, purchases, understandings, and negotiations, written or oral, between the Parties.