Vehicle Service Contract Template

The Customer agrees to pay in full the amount of [Total Payment in USD] upon successful completion of the listed vehicle repairs, prior to picking up the vehicle from the Company. The Customer agrees to pay in writing for all the parts, labor, fees, and other charges incurred during the performance of any repairs authorized by the Customer. Upon completion of the services, the Company will issue an invoice for the outstanding balance. The vehicle will be handed over to the Customer by the Company only after the Customer has cleared all due payments.