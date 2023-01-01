[Project Title]
[Timeline]
[Task 1]
[Number of days]
[Task 2]
[Number of days]
[Task 3]
[Number of days]
[Task 4]
[Number of days]
[Task 5]
[Number of days]
IT Services Proposal Template
Related subcategories
Related templates
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Establish clear service and pay terms to manage clients’ sites with a website maintenance proposal. Explain how you plan to maintain the website with updates, security checks, and performance enhancements.