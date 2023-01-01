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Website Maintenance Proposal Template

Establish clear service and pay terms to manage clients’ sites with a website maintenance proposal. Explain how you plan to maintain the website with updates, security checks, and performance enhancements.
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Agency Digital Marketing Website and App Services

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