Clinical Trial Agreement Template

The University understands that the Investigator shall play a vital role in the Study; accordingly, no substitution shall be permitted for the appointed Investigator. If the Investigator becomes unavailable or unwilling to conduct the Study further, the University shall nominate an equally qualified successor who meets the terms set by the Sponsor. However, if, despite everything, no successor is nominated or meets the requirements of the Sponsor within

[Successor Nomination Time Period in Days]