Clinical Trial Agreement Template

Clinical Trial
Agreement
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PREPARED FOR
[University Name]
PREPARED BY
[Sponsor Name]
Clinical Trial Agreement
WHEREAS, the Sponsor intends to conduct clinical research (hereinafter referred to as the "Study") with the assistance of the University;
AND WHEREAS, the Study is of mutual interest and benefit, furthering the instructional and research objectives of the University, consistent with its status as a non-profit educational and healthcare University;
AND WHEREAS, in order to conduct the Study, the Sponsor desires to provide funding and drugs/devices to the University.
NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the mutual promises, the Agreement terms, and covenants mentioned herein, the Parties agree to the terms as laid henceforth:
TERMS AND CONDITIONS.
1. PERFORMANCE OF STUDY.
3. CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION.
The Parties shall acknowledge that during the Agreement term, the Parties can equally gain access to several confidential and proprietary information, directly or indirectly, of the other Party. The Parties shall maintain the confidential information appropriately and shall refrain from the unauthorized publication or disclosure of such information. This provision shall be considered continuous unless the Agreement is terminated or canceled.
However, Study results shall not be considered confidential information for the purpose of publication.
4. PUBLICATION.
The University and Investigator shall be free and unbound to publish or present data and results of the Study, which shall be submitted as a manuscript or presentation to the Sponsor at least [Number of Days Before Submission] day(s) before the submission for reviews and comments.
The Sponsor shall engage and ensure the registration of the Study on the authorized website according to the registration requirements of the clinical trials founded by [Medical Journal Editor] so as to preserve publication rights.
5. INDEMNIFICATION.
7. COMPENSATION.
The Sponsor shall provide the University with an invoice for [Invoice Amount]. The amount to be invoiced shall be outlined in accordance with the attached budget.
10. SEPARATE PROPERTY.
The original existing inventions and technologies must be acknowledged as separate property or license of either the Sponsor or the University, accordingly, and thus, shall not be responsible for being affected by this Agreement; thereby, no Party shall claim rights in such separate breakthroughs.
11. NOTICES.
Any notices required or permitted by this Agreement shall be in writing and delivered by certified mail or courier to the mentioned address. However, if an additional address is required, the Party may do so after sending written notice to the other Party.
Name:
Name:
Signature:
Signature:
Date:
Date:
Clinical Trial Agreement Template
Formalize the association between the university and the sponsor with a clinical trial agreement. Provide a detailed picture of the study framework, its results, and other terms for clinical studies.
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