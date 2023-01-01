Wordpress Development Contract Template

Neither Party may assign this Contract to any third party without the prior written consent of the other, provided that no consent is required in connection with an assignment to an affiliate or in connection with any merger, reorganization, consolidation, sale of assets, or similar transaction. The Developer may sublicense any or all of its obligations hereunder. To avoid doubt, a third-party technology provider that provides features or functionality in connection with any platform shall not be deemed a sublicensee under this Contract.