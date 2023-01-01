Empty space
1x
2x
3x
Empty space
1x
2x
3x
Empty space
1x
2x
3x
Empty space
1x
2x
3x
Wordpress Development Contract Template
Use a WordPress development contract to provide clear cost breakups and terms to design, develop, and host a client’s site on WordPress. Promote a good working relationship between the developer and the client.
Start creating at $59/document or $99/year for unlimited documents
Fill your responses and complete your document
Personalize with a rich editor
eSign document easily and securely
Related subcategories
Related templates
Consulting Services Agreement
Establish clear terms of service for successful engagements with consultants. Define the working relationship, including scope of work, compensation, and duration.
IT Support Contract
Use an IT support contract to lay out service terms, solutions, deliverables, and payment details. Formalize partnerships between the IT service provider and client with ease.
Website Hosting Agreement
Prevent server-related downtime while ensuring a consistent website performance with a website hosting agreement. Clearly define terms and hosting provider's obligations efficiently.
Website Maintenance Agreement
Keep your website operational and efficient with a website maintenance agreement. Set clear guidelines and a good working relationship with your website maintenance provider.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.