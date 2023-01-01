IT Support Contract
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9. ENTIRE AGREEMENT.
This Contract and other annexures, therefore, constitute the entire agreement between the Parties concerning the subject matter hereof and, thus, supersede all prior agreements, purchases, understandings, and negotiations, written or phonated, between the Parties.
IT Support Contract Template
Use an IT support contract to lay out service terms, solutions, deliverables, and payment details. Formalize partnerships between the IT service provider and client with ease.
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