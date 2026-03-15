Speaking Engagement Contract Template

(a) The Speaker shall actively engage the Company's audience for

[Speaker Engagement Duration in Hours]

hour(s). (b) The presentation's theme shall be "

[Speaker Speech Theme]

," and the content must be submitted to the Company for review no later than

[Presentation Content Review Submission Prior to Event]

day(s) prior to the event. (c) The Speaker shall align with the event's stated Purpose and adhere strictly to the designated theme and approved content. (d) The Speaker shall refrain from using foul language. (e) The Speaker shall adhere to the decorum of the event. (f) The Speaker shall provide the Company with a digital copy of the presentation (e.g., slides) no later than

[Final Deck Submission Date]