Share Transfer Agreement Template

Share Transfer
Agreement
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PREPARED FOR
[Transferee Company]
PREPARED BY
[Transferor Company]
Share Transfer Agreement
This Share Transfer Agreement (hereinafter referred to as the “Agreement”) is entered into and shall be effective as of [Agreement Effective Date],
By and Between
[Transferor Company] (hereinafter referred to as the “Transferor”), having its registered place of business at [Transferor Address], and;
[Transferee Company] (hereinafter referred to as the “Transferee”), having its registered place of business at [Transferee Address].
The Transferor and the Transferee are collectively referred to as the "Parties" and the "Party" individually.
WHEREAS, the Transferor is the registered proprietor of shares and is desirous of transferring the shares to the Transferee;
AND WHEREAS, the Transferee has agreed to acquire the shares from the Transferor.
NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the mutual covenants and promises made by the Parties hereby agree as follows:
TERMS AND CONDITIONS.
1. TRANSFER OF SHARES.
The shares shall be transferred at the respective prices specified in the “Shares” table in Clause 5, as agreed upon by the Parties. Each transfer price reflects the mutually negotiated value for the specific company's shares listed.
5. SHARES.
The following table outlines the details of the shares proposed for transfer, including the company name, number, and class of shares, face value per share, percentage of paid-up capital, and the individual transfer price agreed for each company:
The following table outlines the details of the shares proposed for transfer, including the company name, number, and class of shares, face value per share, percentage of paid-up capital, and the individual transfer price agreed for each company:
8. SEVERABILITY.
In the event that any provision of this Agreement is deemed to be invalid or unenforceable, in whole or in part, that part shall be severed from the remainder of this Agreement, and all other provisions shall remain in full force and effect as valid and enforceable.
9. GOVERNING LAW.
This Agreement shall be governed by and in accordance with the laws of [Governing Law].
10. VARIATION.
This Share Transfer Agreement shall be varied, and any such variation shall be made in writing by both Parties. The Transferor hereby agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Transferee against any damages arising out of this Agreement.
11. NOTICES.
Any notices required or permitted by this Agreement shall be in writing and delivered by certified mail or courier to the mentioned address.
12. ENTIRE AGREEMENT.
This is the entire Agreement regarding the terms and conditions of the Company’s engagement. It supersedes all other agreements between the Parties, whether oral or written.
ACCEPTANCE AND SIGNATURE.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Parties hereto have executed this Agreement as of the day and year mentioned above.
[Transferee Company]
[Transferor Company]
Name:
Name:
Signature:
Signature:
Date:
Date:
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