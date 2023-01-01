Browse templates

Commercial Lease Agreement Template

Use a commercial lease agreement to set lease terms clearly. Outline obligations, maintenance responsibilities, and tenant rights to ensure a professional lease arrangement.
Start creating at $59/document or $99/year for unlimited documents
Fill your responses and complete your document
Personalize with a rich editor
eSign document easily and securely

Related subcategories

Lease Management Property Management Rental

Related templates

Assignment of Commercial Lease

Assignment of Commercial Lease

Transfer your commercial lease to a new tenant smoothly. Create an assignment of a commercial lease to clearly articulate the new tenant's rights, responsibilities, and obligations.

Assignment of Residential Lease

Assignment of Residential Lease

Simplify lease transfers with an assignment of residential lease agreement. With the landlord's approval, smoothly transfer your lease responsibilities to a new tenant while documenting the arrangement comprehensively.

Landlord Consent to Sublease

Landlord Consent to Sublease

Obtain approval from the landlord to sublet a space with a sublease agreement. Use our template to clearly lay out the lease terms, obligations of the new tenant, payment, and other essential details.

Property Management Agreement

Property Management Agreement

Ensure your property is well-maintained and in good hands with a property management agreement. Delegate the responsibilities to a property manager, such as negotiating lease terms with the renter, collecting rent, and addressing any repairs/maintenance.

Termination of Lease

Termination of Lease

Wrap up your lease professionally with a termination of lease agreement. Have a smooth closure for both tenant and landlord.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.