Free Dog Walking Agreement Template

This dog walking agreement is between , an individual (the "Owner"), and , a(n) individual (the "Walker").

The Owner is the owner of the following animals: and and and and (the "Dog(s)").

The Walker is an experienced dog walker.

The parties agree as follows:

1. RESPONSIBILITIES.

(a) Engagement . The Owner retains the Walker to provide, and the Walker shall provide, the services listed below (the " Services ").

. The Owner retains the Walker to provide, and the Walker shall provide, the services listed below (the " "). (b) Services . The Walker shall: (i) visit times a between the hours of and ; (ii) Provide food days per week, times a day to the Dog(s); (iii) Walk the Dog(s) days per week, times a day; (iv) Provide playtime and exercise days per week for minutes each day; (v) Administer medication times a day; (vi) Clean up after the Dog(s); (vii) Complete a daily report on the Dog(s) for the Owner to review on Owner's return; (viii) perform the Services in accordance with standards prevailing in the Walker's industry, and in accordance with applicable law, rules, or regulations, and obtain all permits or permissions required to comply with those standards, laws, rules, or regulations; (ix) pay all ordinary and necessary expenses of, and provide insurance coverage, for its staff; (x) carry out the Owner's instructions as to the care of the Dog(s); (xi) make every reasonable effort to ensure the good health and comfort of the Dog(s) while abiding by the instructions of the Owner; (xii) communicate with the Owner regarding the Walker's performance of the Services; (xiii) provide services (including the Services) that are satisfactory and acceptable to the Owner; and (xiv) refrain from unlocking or opening doors or gates on the Owner's property for anyone at any time . ; and (xv) .

. The Walker shall: (c) Owner's Obligations. The Owner shall: (i) make timely payments of amounts earned by Walker under this agreement; (ii) provide a set of working keys to the Owner's home for the Walker to carry, which may not be left hidden outside by either party; (iii) provide sufficient instructions to arm and disarm any burglar alarm system in the Owner's home; (iv) "pet-proof" the Owner's home and yard and secure any gates, latches, or fences prior to leaving. The Walker is not responsible for injury, disappearance, death, or fines of the Dog(s) resulting from unsupervised access to the outdoors; (v) lock all windows, screens, and doors before leaving the home unattended for the safety and security of the Dog(s), property, and the Walker; (vi) have sufficient food, medication, cleaning supplies, and other important provisions readily available to the Walker before the Owner's departure, and reimburse the Walker for all resupplies of products needed for the satisfactory performance of the Walker's duties; (vii) make arrangements with a qualified veterinarian to pay for veterinary consultations or procedures the Walker incurs on behalf of the Dog(s); (viii) provide relevant information to help the Walker in performing the Services; and; (ix) satisfy the Walker's reasonable requests for assistance in performance of the Services.

The Owner shall:

2. TERM AND TERMINATION.

(a) Term. This agreement will become effective as described in section 17. Unless it is terminated earlier in accordance with subsection 2(b), this agreement will continue indefinitely. end on .

This agreement will become effective as described in section 17. Unless it is terminated earlier in accordance with subsection 2(b), this agreement will (b)Termination. This agreement may be terminated: (i) by either party on provision of days' written notice to the other party, with or without cause; (ii) by either party for a material breach of any provision of this agreement by the other party, if the other party's material breach is not cured within 7 days of receipt of written notice of the breach; (iii) by the Walker if in the Walker's sole discretion, it is determined that the Dog(s) pose s a danger to the health or safety of itself themselves other pets, other people, or the Walker. If these concerns prevent the Walker from caring for the Dog(s), the Walker will try to contact the Owner to arrange for alternative care. If the Owner cannot be reached, the Owner authorizes the Walker to place the Dog(s) in a licensed (or previously designated) kennel, with any resulting charges and fees (including transportation, kenneling, tranquilizing, treating, accessing, and liability) to be the Owner's responsibility; (iv) by the Owner at any time and without prior notice, if the Walker is convicted of any crime or offense, fails or refuses to comply with the written policies or reasonable directives of the Owner at, or is guilty of serious misconduct in connection with performance under this agreement . ; or (v) automatically, on the death of the Walker.

This agreement may be terminated: (c) Effect of Termination. After the termination of this agreement, the Owner shall promptly pay the Walker according to the terms of section 3 for Services rendered before the effective date of the termination.

3. COMPENSATION.

(a) Compensation Terms. As full compensation for the Services rendered under the agreement, the Owner shall pay the Walker at the rate of per hour, with total payment not to exceed without the Owner's prior written approval. The Walker shall provide invoices requesting compensation. the sum of per visit plus overnight fees of , to be paid Insert time and conditions of payment.

As full compensation for the Services rendered under the agreement, the Owner shall pay the Walker (b) No Payments in Certain Circumstances. No payment will be payable to the Walker under any of the following circumstances: (i) if prohibited under applicable government law, regulation, or policy; (ii) if the Walker did not directly perform or complete the Services; (iii) if the Walker did not perform the Services to the reasonable satisfaction of the Owner; or (iv) if the Services performed occurred after the expiration or termination of this agreement, unless otherwise agreed in writing.

No payment will be payable to the Walker under any of the following circumstances: (c) Taxes. The Walker is solely responsible for the payment of all income, social security, employment-related, or other taxes incurred as a result of the performance of the Services by the Walker under this agreement and for all obligations, reports, and timely notifications relating to such taxes. The Owner shall have no obligation to pay or withhold any sums for such taxes.^^

4. CANCELLATION POLICY.

The Owner must notify the Walker of visit cancellation at least 48 hours before the scheduled visit. The Owner shall pay a cancellation fee or the regular visit fee, whichever is less, if the 48-hour notification is not provided. The Owner must notify the Walker of visit cancellation at least 72 hours before the first scheduled visit. The Owner shall pay a cancellation fee if the 72-hour notification is not provided.

5. NATURE OF RELATIONSHIP.

(a) Independent Contractor Status. The Walker shall perform the Services solely as an independent contractor. Nothing in this agreement may be construed as creating a joint venture, partnership, franchise, agency, employer-employee, or similar relationship between the parties, or as authorizing either party to act as the agent of the other. The Walker is and will remain an independent contractor in relationship to the Owner. The Owner is not responsible for withholding taxes with respect to the Walker's compensation under this agreement. The Walker will have no claim against the Owner under this agreement or otherwise for vacation pay, sick leave, retirement benefits, social security, worker's compensation, health or disability benefits, unemployment insurance benefits, or employee benefits. Nothing in this agreement creates any obligation between either party and a third party.

The Walker shall perform the Services solely as an independent contractor. Nothing in this agreement may be construed as creating a joint venture, partnership, franchise, agency, employer-employee, or similar relationship between the parties, or as authorizing either party to act as the agent of the other. The Walker is and will remain an independent contractor in relationship to the Owner. The Owner is not responsible for withholding taxes with respect to the Walker's compensation under this agreement. The Walker will have no claim against the Owner under this agreement or otherwise for vacation pay, sick leave, retirement benefits, social security, worker's compensation, health or disability benefits, unemployment insurance benefits, or employee benefits. Nothing in this agreement creates any obligation between either party and a third party. (b) Indemnification of Owner by Walker. The Owner has entered into this agreement in reliance on information provided by the Walker, including the Walker's express representation that the Walker is an independent contractor and in compliance with all applicable laws related to work as an independent contractor. If any regulatory body or court of competent jurisdiction finds that the Walker is not an independent contractor or is not in compliance with applicable laws related to work as an independent contractor, based on the Walker's own actions, the Walker will assume full responsibility and liability for all taxes, assessments, and penalties imposed against the Walker or the Owner resulting from that contrary interpretation, including taxes, assessments, and penalties that would have been deducted from the Walker's earnings had the Walker been on the Owner's payroll and employed as an employee of the Owner.

6. OWNER'S REPRESENTATIONS.

The Owner hereby represents:

the Owner is the actual owner of the Dog(s);

the Dog(s) are current on rabies vaccination and has have received other regular vaccinations or satisfactory titer level results from a certified veterinarian, as documented on Exhibit A ;

received other regular vaccinations or satisfactory titer level results from a certified veterinarian, as documented on ; the Dog(s) has have no history of vicious or violent behavior; and

no history of vicious or violent behavior; and the emergency contacts listed on Exhibit B (the "Emergency Contacts") have been notified that they have been designated to make decisions on the Owner's behalf in the case of an emergency.

7. AUTHORIZATION OF EMERGENCY MEDICAL CARE.

If any animal health emergency occurs and neither the Owner nor an Emergency Contact can be reached, the Owner hereby authorizes the Walker to obtain whatever emergency veterinary care for the Dog(s) that the Walker deems necessary. A form of veterinary release to allow for this treatment is attached as Exhibit C (the "Release"). The Owner shall sign the Release on or before the date this agreement becomes effective under section 17. The Owner authorizes the Walker to incur veterinary costs for the Dog(s) in the Owner's name and will indemnify the Walker from any liability arising from these charges.

8. INDEMNIFICATION.

(a) Of Owner by Walker. The Walker shall indemnify the Owner from all damages, liabilities, costs, expenses, claims, and judgments, including reasonable attorneys' fees and disbursements (collectively, the " Claims "), that the Owner may incur and that arise from: (i) the Walker's gross negligence or willful misconduct arising from the carrying out of the Walker's obligations under this agreement; or (ii) the Walker's breach of any of the Walker's obligations under this agreement.

The Walker shall indemnify the Owner from all damages, liabilities, costs, expenses, claims, and judgments, including reasonable attorneys' fees and disbursements (collectively, the " "), that the Owner may incur and that arise from: (i) the Walker's gross negligence or willful misconduct arising from the carrying out of the Walker's obligations under this agreement; or (ii) the Walker's breach of any of the Walker's obligations under this agreement. (b) Of Walker by Owner. The Owner shall indemnify the Walker from all Claims that the Walker may incur and that arise from: (i) the Owner's breach or alleged breach of, or failure or alleged failure to perform under, any agreement to which the Owner is a party; or (ii) the Owner's breach of any of obligations under this agreement. However, the Owner is not obligated to indemnify the Walker if any of these Claims result from the Walker's own actions or inactions.

9. EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY.

The Walker is not responsible for:

(a) losses, fines, injuries, or deaths resulting from actions of the Dog(s), if these actions occur because the Owner has let the Dog(s) outside or has instructed the Walker to allow the Dog(s) outside while the Walker is not there, including pets with doggie doors or outdoor dogs;

(b) complications suffered by the Dog(s) or the actions of the Dog(s) while they are is unattended;

unattended; (c) costs (including medical care and attorneys' fees) related to the Dog(s)' biting of another person or animal;

(d) liability related to transportation, veterinarian treatment, and expenses for the Dog(s); and

(e) expenses resulting from the Dog(s) destructive behavior in the house or any house soiling.

10. ASSIGNMENT AND DELEGATION.

(a) No Assignment. Neither party may assign any of its rights under this agreement, except with the prior written consent of the other party. All voluntary assignments of rights are limited by this subsection.

Neither party may assign any of its rights under this agreement, except with the prior written consent of the other party. All voluntary assignments of rights are limited by this subsection. (b) No Delegation. The Walker's duties under this agreement are personal, and the Walker may not delegate any performance under this agreement, except with the prior written consent of the Owner.

The Walker's duties under this agreement are personal, and the Walker may not delegate any performance under this agreement, except with the prior written consent of the Owner. (c) Enforceability of an Assignment or Delegation. If a purported assignment or purported delegation is made in violation of this section, it is void.

11. GOVERNING LAW.

The laws of the state of govern this agreement (without giving effect to its conflicts of law principles).

12. AMENDMENTS.

No amendment to this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by both parties.

13. NOTICE.

Any notice or other communication provided for in or given under this agreement to a party will be in writing and given in person, by overnight courier, or by mail (registered or certified mail, postage prepaid, return-receipt requested) to the respective parties as follows:

If to the Owner:

, ,

If to the Walker:

, ,

14. SEVERABILITY.

If any provision contained in this agreement is, for any reason, held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any respect, that invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability will not affect any other provisions of this agreement, but this agreement will be construed as if the invalid, illegal, or unenforceable provisions had never been contained in it, unless the deletion of those provisions would result in such a material change so as to cause completion of the transactions contemplated by this agreement to be unreasonable.

15. WAIVER.

No waiver of a breach, failure of any condition, or any right or remedy contained in or granted by the provisions of this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by the party waiving the breach, failure, right, or remedy. No waiver of any breach, failure, right, or remedy will be deemed a waiver of any other breach, failure, right, or remedy, whether or not similar, and no waiver will constitute a continuing waiver, unless the writing so specifies.

16. ENTIRE AGREEMENT.

This agreement constitutes the final agreement of the parties. It is the complete and exclusive expression of the parties' agreement with respect to the subject matter of this agreement. All prior and contemporaneous communications, negotiations, and agreements between the parties relating to the subject matter of this agreement are expressly merged into and superseded by this agreement. The provisions of this agreement may not be explained, supplemented, or qualified by evidence of trade usage or a prior course of dealings. Neither party was induced to enter this agreement by, and neither party is relying on, any statement, representation, warranty, or agreement of the other party except those set forth expressly in this agreement. Except as set forth expressly in this agreement, there are no conditions precedent to this agreement's effectiveness.

17. HEADINGS.

The descriptive headings of the sections and subsections of this agreement are for convenience only, and do not affect this agreement's construction or interpretation.

18. EFFECTIVENESS.

This agreement will become effective when all parties have signed it. The date this agreement is signed by the last party to sign it (as indicated by the date associated with that party's signature) will be deemed the date of this agreement.

19. NECESSARY ACTS; FURTHER ASSURANCES.

Each party shall use all reasonable efforts to take, or cause to be taken, all actions necessary or desirable to consummate and make effective the transactions this agreement contemplates or to evidence or carry out the intent and purposes of this agreement.

[SIGNATURE PAGE FOLLOWS]





Each party is signing this agreement on the date stated opposite that party's signature.

EXHIBIT B

PET INFORMATION SHEET

Complete separate sheet for each pet

PET ONE INFORMATION

Name: Age: Breed: Color/Markings: Sex:



[ ] Male [ ] Female Weight/size: Rabies Tag No.: Date rabies shot expires: Microchipped



[ ] Yes [ ] No History of illness



[ ] Yes [ ] No Declawed



[ ] Yes [ ] No Spayed/Neutered



[ ] Yes [ ] No

FEEDING

asddddddddddddddaddddddddd asddddddddddddddaddddd asddddddddddddddadd Permitted types of food: Feeding times: Amount per feeding:

Special feeding instructions?

Please describe in detail.









EMERGENCY CARE

asddddddddddddddaddddddddd asddddddddddddddaddddd asddddddddddddddadd Veterinarian Name: Address: Phone No.: Emergency Clinic Name: Address: Phone No.:

MEDICATION

asddddddddddddddadddddd asddddddddddddddadddd asdddddddddddddaddD Type of Medication: Dosage/Frequency: Location of Medicine: Special instructions?

Please describe in detail.









asddddddddddddddadddddd asddddddddddddddadddd asdddddddddddddaddD Type of Medication: Dosage/Frequency: Location of Medicine: Special instructions?

Please describe in detail.

asddddddddddddddadddddd asddddddddddddddadddd asdddddddddddddaddD Type of Medication: Dosage/Frequency: Location of Medicine: Special instructions?

Please describe in detail.

OTHER

DDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD DDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD Favorite game(s): Favorite hiding place(s): Location of collar/leash: Location of litter box, supplies, cleaning instructions: Must be kept in certain rooms? Special harness/choke collar required for walks? [ ] Yes [ ] No

If yes, please explain: [ ] Yes [ ] No

If yes, please explain: TV/Radio left on for pet? How to transport pet: [ ] Yes [ ] No

If yes, please explain: [ ] Backseat

[ ] Crated

[ ] Other: __________________________________________

TRAITS

Check the box that best describes your pet's personality

DDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD DDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD DDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD Is friendly with other dogs



[ ] Yes [ ] No Likes new adults



[ ] Yes [ ] No Likes children



[ ] Yes [ ] No Is allowed in the house



[ ] Yes [ ] No Must stay on leash during walks



[ ] Yes [ ] No Is allowed to have treats



[ ] Yes [ ] No Is prone to digging



[ ] Yes [ ] No Is prone to chewing



[ ] Yes [ ] No Is fearful of noises or other things



[ ] Yes [ ] No Has shown other aggression



[ ] Yes [ ] No Has bitten people or other dogs



[ ] Yes [ ] No Gets carsick



[ ] Yes [ ] No Injured self/escaped out of fear



[ ] Yes [ ] No Injured self out of boredom



[ ] Yes [ ] No Obeys basic commands



[ ] Yes [ ] No

Additional information about habits or behavior that may be helpful.

Please describe in detail.

PET TWO INFORMATION

Name: Age: Breed: Color/Markings: Sex:



[ ] Male [ ] Female Weight/size: Rabies Tag No.: Date rabies shot expires: Microchipped



[ ] Yes [ ] No History of illness



[ ] Yes [ ] No Declawed



[ ] Yes [ ] No Spayed/Neutered



[ ] Yes [ ] No

FEEDING

asddddddddddddddaddddddddd asddddddddddddddaddddd asddddddddddddddadd Permitted types of food: Feeding times: Amount per feeding:

Special feeding instructions?

Please describe in detail.





EMERGENCY CARE

asddddddddddddddaddddddddd asddddddddddddddaddddd asddddddddddddddadd Veterinarian Name: Address: Phone No.: Emergency Clinic Name: Address: Phone No.:

MEDICATION

asddddddddddddddadddddd asddddddddddddddadddd asdddddddddddddaddD Type of Medication: Dosage/Frequency: Location of Medicine: 1.

Special instructions?

Please describe in detail.









asddddddddddddddadddddd asddddddddddddddadddd asdddddddddddddaddD Type of Medication: Dosage/Frequency: Location of Medicine: 2.

Special instructions?

Please describe in detail.

asddddddddddddddadddddd asddddddddddddddadddd asdddddddddddddaddD Type of Medication: Dosage/Frequency: Location of Medicine: 3.

Special instructions?

Please describe in detail.

OTHER

DDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD DDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD Favorite game(s): Favorite hiding place(s): Location of collar/leash: Location of litter box, supplies, cleaning instructions: Must be kept in certain rooms? Special harness/choke collar required for walks? [ ] Yes [ ] No

If yes, please explain: [ ] Yes [ ] No

If yes, please explain: TV/Radio left on for pet? How to transport pet: [ ] Yes [ ] No

If yes, please explain: [ ] Backseat

[ ] Crated

[ ] Other: __________________________________________

TRAITS

Check the box that best describes your pet's personality

DDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD DDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD DDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD Is friendly with other dogs



[ ] Yes [ ] No Likes new adults



[ ] Yes [ ] No Likes children



[ ] Yes [ ] No Is allowed in the house



[ ] Yes [ ] No Must stay on leash during walks



[ ] Yes [ ] No Is allowed to have treats



[ ] Yes [ ] No Is prone to digging



[ ] Yes [ ] No Is prone to chewing



[ ] Yes [ ] No Is fearful of noises or other things



[ ] Yes [ ] No Has shown other aggression



[ ] Yes [ ] No Has bitten people or other dogs



[ ] Yes [ ] No Gets carsick



[ ] Yes [ ] No Injured self/escaped out of fear



[ ] Yes [ ] No Injured self out of boredom



[ ] Yes [ ] No Obeys basic commands



[ ] Yes [ ] No

Additional information about habits or behavior that may be helpful.

Please describe in detail.

PET THREE INFORMATION

Name: Age: Breed: Color/Markings: Sex:



[ ] Male [ ] Female Weight/size: Rabies Tag No.: Date rabies shot expires: Microchipped



[ ] Yes [ ] No History of illness



[ ] Yes [ ] No Declawed



[ ] Yes [ ] No Spayed/Neutered



[ ] Yes [ ] No

FEEDING

asddddddddddddddaddddddddd asddddddddddddddaddddd asddddddddddddddadd Permitted types of food: Feeding times: Amount per feeding:

Special feeding instructions?

Please describe in detail.





EMERGENCY CARE

asddddddddddddddaddddddddd asddddddddddddddaddddd asddddddddddddddadd Veterinarian Name: Address: Phone No.: Emergency Clinic Name: Address: Phone No.:

MEDICATION

asddddddddddddddadddddd asddddddddddddddadddd asdddddddddddddaddD Type of Medication: Dosage/Frequency: Location of Medicine: 1.

Special instructions?

Please describe in detail.









asddddddddddddddadddddd asddddddddddddddadddd asdddddddddddddaddD Type of Medication: Dosage/Frequency: Location of Medicine: 2.

Special instructions?

Please describe in detail.

asddddddddddddddadddddd asddddddddddddddadddd asdddddddddddddaddD Type of Medication: Dosage/Frequency: Location of Medicine: 3.

Special instructions?

Please describe in detail.

OTHER

DDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD DDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD Favorite game(s): Favorite hiding place(s): Location of collar/leash: Location of litter box, supplies, cleaning instructions: Must be kept in certain rooms? Special harness/choke collar required for walks? [ ] Yes [ ] No

If yes, please explain: [ ] Yes [ ] No

If yes, please explain: TV/Radio left on for pet? How to transport pet: [ ] Yes [ ] No

If yes, please explain: [ ] Backseat

[ ] Crated

[ ] Other: __________________________________________

TRAITS

Check the box that best describes your pet's personality

DDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD DDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD DDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD Is friendly with other dogs



[ ] Yes [ ] No Likes new adults



[ ] Yes [ ] No Likes children



[ ] Yes [ ] No Is allowed in the house



[ ] Yes [ ] No Must stay on leash during walks



[ ] Yes [ ] No Is allowed to have treats



[ ] Yes [ ] No Is prone to digging



[ ] Yes [ ] No Is prone to chewing



[ ] Yes [ ] No Is fearful of noises or other things



[ ] Yes [ ] No Has shown other aggression



[ ] Yes [ ] No Has bitten people or other dogs



[ ] Yes [ ] No Gets carsick



[ ] Yes [ ] No Injured self/escaped out of fear



[ ] Yes [ ] No Injured self out of boredom



[ ] Yes [ ] No Obeys basic commands



[ ] Yes [ ] No

Additional information about habits or behavior that may be helpful.

Please describe in detail.





Attach list of vaccinations of Pet(s)









EXHIBIT C

EMERGENCY CONTACT LIST





Name:

Phone No.:

Name:

Phone No.:

Name:

Phone No.:

VETERINARY RELEASE





, ,



Dear :

will be caring for my dog(s) and and and and , beginning on the date below. will try to contact me as soon as medical care is deemed necessary. However, if I cannot be reached immediately, I authorize you to treat my dog(s) and confirm that I will be responsible for paying for any emergency treatment when I return.

If the above-named veterinarian is not available, I agree that another veterinarian in his or her veterinary group may provide the treatment described above. If neither of these veterinarians is available, or if emergency care is needed after regular veterinary office hours, I give permission for to take my dog(s) to the nearest animal hospital or emergency clinic.

I understand that assumes no responsibility for the loss of my dog(s) and release from all liability related to transportation, treatment, and expense.

My dog(s) has the following health issues:

My dog(s) has the following health issues:

This release is valid from the date below and grants permission for future veterinary care without the need for additional authorization each time cares for my dog(s). I understand that this release applies to all of my dog(s) in 's care. By signing this release, I affirm that I have the sole authority to make health, medical, and financial decisions about the dog(s).

Owner's Signature: __________________________________ Date: ____________________________________























