Free Dog Walking Agreement Template

This dog walking agreement is between
The Walker is an experienced dog walker.
The parties agree as follows:
1. RESPONSIBILITIES.
2. TERM AND TERMINATION.
3. COMPENSATION.
4. CANCELLATION POLICY.
5. NATURE OF RELATIONSHIP.
6. OWNER'S REPRESENTATIONS.
The Owner hereby represents:
7. AUTHORIZATION OF EMERGENCY MEDICAL CARE.
If any animal health emergency occurs and neither the Owner nor an Emergency Contact can be reached, the Owner hereby authorizes the Walker to obtain whatever emergency veterinary care for the Dog(s) that the Walker deems necessary. A form of veterinary release to allow for this treatment is attached as Exhibit C (the "Release"). The Owner shall sign the Release on or before the date this agreement becomes effective under section 17. The Owner authorizes the Walker to incur veterinary costs for the Dog(s) in the Owner's name and will indemnify the Walker from any liability arising from these charges.
8. INDEMNIFICATION.
9. EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY.
The Walker is not responsible for:
10. ASSIGNMENT AND DELEGATION.
11. GOVERNING LAW.
The laws of the state of
12. AMENDMENTS.
No amendment to this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by both parties.
13. NOTICE.
Any notice or other communication provided for in or given under this agreement to a party will be in writing and given in person, by overnight courier, or by mail (registered or certified mail, postage prepaid, return-receipt requested) to the respective parties as follows:
14. SEVERABILITY.
If any provision contained in this agreement is, for any reason, held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any respect, that invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability will not affect any other provisions of this agreement, but this agreement will be construed as if the invalid, illegal, or unenforceable provisions had never been contained in it, unless the deletion of those provisions would result in such a material change so as to cause completion of the transactions contemplated by this agreement to be unreasonable.
15. WAIVER.
No waiver of a breach, failure of any condition, or any right or remedy contained in or granted by the provisions of this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by the party waiving the breach, failure, right, or remedy. No waiver of any breach, failure, right, or remedy will be deemed a waiver of any other breach, failure, right, or remedy, whether or not similar, and no waiver will constitute a continuing waiver, unless the writing so specifies.
16. ENTIRE AGREEMENT.
This agreement constitutes the final agreement of the parties. It is the complete and exclusive expression of the parties' agreement with respect to the subject matter of this agreement. All prior and contemporaneous communications, negotiations, and agreements between the parties relating to the subject matter of this agreement are expressly merged into and superseded by this agreement. The provisions of this agreement may not be explained, supplemented, or qualified by evidence of trade usage or a prior course of dealings. Neither party was induced to enter this agreement by, and neither party is relying on, any statement, representation, warranty, or agreement of the other party except those set forth expressly in this agreement. Except as set forth expressly in this agreement, there are no conditions precedent to this agreement's effectiveness.
17. HEADINGS.
The descriptive headings of the sections and subsections of this agreement are for convenience only, and do not affect this agreement's construction or interpretation.
18. EFFECTIVENESS.
This agreement will become effective when all parties have signed it. The date this agreement is signed by the last party to sign it (as indicated by the date associated with that party's signature) will be deemed the date of this agreement.
19. NECESSARY ACTS; FURTHER ASSURANCES.
Each party shall use all reasonable efforts to take, or cause to be taken, all actions necessary or desirable to consummate and make effective the transactions this agreement contemplates or to evidence or carry out the intent and purposes of this agreement.
[SIGNATURE PAGE FOLLOWS]
Each party is signing this agreement on the date stated opposite that party's signature.
EXHIBIT B
PET INFORMATION SHEET
Complete separate sheet for each pet
PET ONE INFORMATION
|Name:
|Age:
|Breed:
|Color/Markings:
|Sex:
[ ] Male [ ] Female
|Weight/size:
|Rabies Tag No.:
|Date rabies shot expires:
|Microchipped
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|History of illness
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Declawed
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Spayed/Neutered
[ ] Yes [ ] No
FEEDING
|Permitted types of food:
|Feeding times:
|Amount per feeding:
Special feeding instructions?
Please describe in detail.
EMERGENCY CARE
|Veterinarian Name:
|Address:
|Phone No.:
|Emergency Clinic Name:
|Address:
|Phone No.:
MEDICATION
|Type of Medication:
|Dosage/Frequency:
|Location of Medicine:
|Special instructions?
Please describe in detail.
|Type of Medication:
|Dosage/Frequency:
|Location of Medicine:
|Special instructions?
Please describe in detail.
|Type of Medication:
|Dosage/Frequency:
|Location of Medicine:
|Special instructions?
Please describe in detail.
OTHER
|Favorite game(s):
|Favorite hiding place(s):
|Location of collar/leash:
|Location of litter box, supplies, cleaning instructions:
|Must be kept in certain rooms?
|Special harness/choke collar required for walks?
|[ ] Yes [ ] No
If yes, please explain:
|[ ] Yes [ ] No
If yes, please explain:
|TV/Radio left on for pet?
|How to transport pet:
|[ ] Yes [ ] No
If yes, please explain:
|[ ] Backseat
[ ] Crated
[ ] Other: __________________________________________
TRAITS
Check the box that best describes your pet's personality
|Is friendly with other dogs
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Likes new adults
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Likes children
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Is allowed in the house
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Must stay on leash during walks
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Is allowed to have treats
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Is prone to digging
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Is prone to chewing
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Is fearful of noises or other things
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Has shown other aggression
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Has bitten people or other dogs
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Gets carsick
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Injured self/escaped out of fear
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Injured self out of boredom
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Obeys basic commands
[ ] Yes [ ] No
Additional information about habits or behavior that may be helpful.
Please describe in detail.
PET TWO INFORMATION
|Name:
|Age:
|Breed:
|Color/Markings:
|Sex:
[ ] Male [ ] Female
|Weight/size:
|Rabies Tag No.:
|Date rabies shot expires:
|Microchipped
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|History of illness
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Declawed
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Spayed/Neutered
[ ] Yes [ ] No
FEEDING
|Permitted types of food:
|Feeding times:
|Amount per feeding:
Special feeding instructions?
Please describe in detail.
EMERGENCY CARE
|Veterinarian Name:
|Address:
|Phone No.:
|Emergency Clinic Name:
|Address:
|Phone No.:
MEDICATION
|Type of Medication:
|Dosage/Frequency:
|Location of Medicine:
|Type of Medication:
|Dosage/Frequency:
|Location of Medicine:
|Type of Medication:
|Dosage/Frequency:
|Location of Medicine:
OTHER
|Favorite game(s):
|Favorite hiding place(s):
|Location of collar/leash:
|Location of litter box, supplies, cleaning instructions:
|Must be kept in certain rooms?
|Special harness/choke collar required for walks?
|[ ] Yes [ ] No
If yes, please explain:
|[ ] Yes [ ] No
If yes, please explain:
|TV/Radio left on for pet?
|How to transport pet:
|[ ] Yes [ ] No
If yes, please explain:
|[ ] Backseat
[ ] Crated
[ ] Other: __________________________________________
TRAITS
Check the box that best describes your pet's personality
|Is friendly with other dogs
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Likes new adults
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Likes children
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Is allowed in the house
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Must stay on leash during walks
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Is allowed to have treats
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Is prone to digging
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Is prone to chewing
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Is fearful of noises or other things
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Has shown other aggression
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Has bitten people or other dogs
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Gets carsick
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Injured self/escaped out of fear
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Injured self out of boredom
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Obeys basic commands
[ ] Yes [ ] No
Additional information about habits or behavior that may be helpful.
Please describe in detail.
PET THREE INFORMATION
|Name:
|Age:
|Breed:
|Color/Markings:
|Sex:
[ ] Male [ ] Female
|Weight/size:
|Rabies Tag No.:
|Date rabies shot expires:
|Microchipped
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|History of illness
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Declawed
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Spayed/Neutered
[ ] Yes [ ] No
FEEDING
|Permitted types of food:
|Feeding times:
|Amount per feeding:
Special feeding instructions?
Please describe in detail.
EMERGENCY CARE
|Veterinarian Name:
|Address:
|Phone No.:
|Emergency Clinic Name:
|Address:
|Phone No.:
MEDICATION
|Type of Medication:
|Dosage/Frequency:
|Location of Medicine:
|Type of Medication:
|Dosage/Frequency:
|Location of Medicine:
|Type of Medication:
|Dosage/Frequency:
|Location of Medicine:
OTHER
|Favorite game(s):
|Favorite hiding place(s):
|Location of collar/leash:
|Location of litter box, supplies, cleaning instructions:
|Must be kept in certain rooms?
|Special harness/choke collar required for walks?
|[ ] Yes [ ] No
If yes, please explain:
|[ ] Yes [ ] No
If yes, please explain:
|TV/Radio left on for pet?
|How to transport pet:
|[ ] Yes [ ] No
If yes, please explain:
|[ ] Backseat
[ ] Crated
[ ] Other: __________________________________________
TRAITS
Check the box that best describes your pet's personality
|Is friendly with other dogs
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Likes new adults
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Likes children
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Is allowed in the house
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Must stay on leash during walks
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Is allowed to have treats
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Is prone to digging
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Is prone to chewing
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Is fearful of noises or other things
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Has shown other aggression
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Has bitten people or other dogs
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Gets carsick
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Injured self/escaped out of fear
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Injured self out of boredom
[ ] Yes [ ] No
|Obeys basic commands
[ ] Yes [ ] No
Additional information about habits or behavior that may be helpful.
Please describe in detail.
Attach list of vaccinations of Pet(s)
EXHIBIT C
EMERGENCY CONTACT LIST
Name:
Phone No.:
VETERINARY RELEASE
Dear
If the above-named veterinarian is not available, I agree that another veterinarian in his or her veterinary group may provide the treatment described above. If neither of these veterinarians is available, or if emergency care is needed after regular veterinary office hours, I give permission for
I understand that
This release is valid from the date below and grants permission for future veterinary care without the need for additional authorization each time
|Owner's Signature: __________________________________
|Date: ____________________________________