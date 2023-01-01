Free Temporary Employment Contract Template

This Temporary Employment Contract (hereinafter referred to as the "Contract") is made and entered into on [Effective Date] (hereinafter referred to as the "Effective Date"),
By and Between
[Company Name] (hereinafter referred to as the "Employer"), incorporated at [Company Address] and;
[Employee Name] (hereinafter referred to as the "Employee") incorporated at [Employee Address].
The Employer and the Employee are collectively referred to as the "Parties" and individually as the "Party."
WHEREAS, the Company is engaged in the [Description of Business].
The Company wants to employ and engage the services of the Employee on a temporary basis, and the Employee has agreed to render such services on the terms and conditions hereinafter set forth.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS.
1. EMPLOYMENT.
[Employee Name] will faithfully and, to the best of their ability, carry out the duties and responsibilities assigned to them by the Company. The Employee shall strictly comply with the policies, rules, and procedures of the Company.
2. TERM.
The term of this Temporary Employment Contract shall commence on [Employment Commencement Date] and continue for [Employment Term].
3. POSITION.
As a [Employee Designation], the Employee shall perform all essential job functions and duties. The Employer reserves the right to add more duties within the scope of the Employee's work.
4. HOURS OF WORK.
The Employee should work [Working Days Per Week] day(s) per week at hours decided by the Employer. The ordinary working hours shall not go over [Number of Hours] hour(s) per week.
5. COMPENSATION.
(a) The Employee shall be paid a [Compensation Frequency] compensation of [Compensation in USD] for the services provided and will be subject to performance review.
(b) All payments shall be subject to all forms of mandatory employment deductions and taxes (State & Federal Taxes, Social Security, and Health insurance).
6. BENEFITS.
The Employee has the right to participate in any benefits plans offered by the Company. The Company currently offers [List of employee benefits].
Access to these benefits will only be possible once the probationary period has passed.
7. PROBATIONARY PERIOD.
The first [Probation Period in Days] day(s) following the commencement of the job is a probationary period. During this time, the Employee is not eligible for any benefits. During this time, the Company also exercises the right to terminate the Employee at any time without advance notice.
8. TERMINATION.
Either Party may terminate this Contract without cause by providing written notice to the other Party at least [Termination Notice Period in Days] day(s) in advance.
9. RETURN OF THE COMPANY'S PROPERTY.
Within [Number of Days to Return Company Property] day(s) of the termination of this Temporary Employment Contract, whether by expiration or otherwise, the Employee agrees to return to the Company all products and documents relating to the Company’s business, including, but not limited to, [List of company's property to be returned] obtained by the Employee during its term at the Company.
10. NON-COMPETITION AND CONFIDENTIALITY.
The Employee shall have access to confidential company information. The Employee is not permitted to disclose this information to any third party outside the Company.
During the time of employment with the Company, the Employee shall not engage in any work for another company related to or in competition with the Company. The Employee shall honestly disclose any other employment relationships that it has with the Company. The Employee shall be permitted to seek other employment provided that:
(a) It does not detract from the Employee's ability to fulfill duties and;
(b) The Employee is not assisting another organization in competing with the Company.
It is further acknowledged that upon the termination of the employment, the Employee shall not solicit business from any of the Company’s clients for a period of at least [Time Period_Non-Competition & Confidentiality].
11. ARBITRATION.
In the event of any dispute arising in and out of this Contract between the Parties, it shall be resolved by arbitration. There shall be [Number of Arbitrators] arbitrator(s), who shall be appointed by [Arbitration Appointing Party Name]. The venue of arbitration shall be [Location of Arbitration], and the Seat shall be [State of Seat]. The arbitrators' decision shall be final and binding on both Parties.
12. GOVERNING LAW.
The Contract and all the terms contained herein shall be governed by and construed as per the jurisdiction laws of the state of [Governing Law].
13. ASSIGNABILITY.
Neither Party may assign this Contract or the rights and obligations thereunder to any third party without the prior express written approval of the other Party, which shall not be unreasonably withheld.
14. NOTICES.
Any notices required or permitted by this Contract shall be in writing and delivered by certified mail or courier to the mentioned address.
15. SEVERABILITY.
In the event that any provision in this Contract is held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any respect, such invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability will not affect any other provisions of this Contract, and all other provisions will remain in full force and effect.
16. AMENDMENTS.
No modification or waiver of the provisions of this Contract shall be valid or binding on either Party unless in writing and signed by both Parties.
17. INCLINATION.
The Parties must acknowledge that this Contract hereinafter is solely for the benefit of the Parties undersigned and serves no inclination to any Party, nor is intended to confer any rights or remedies in favor of any person, party, or affiliate other than the Parties duly undersigned and their members.
18. ENTIRE CONTRACT.
This Contract, therefore, constitutes the entire contract between the Parties concerning the subject matter hereof and, thus, supersedes all prior agreements, purchases, understandings, and negotiations, written or phonated, between the Parties.
ACCEPTANCE AND SIGNATURE.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Parties agree to the terms and conditions set forth above as demonstrated by their signatures as follows:
[Employee Name]
[Company Name]
Name:
Name:
Signature:
Signature:
Date:
Date:
