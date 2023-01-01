Free Intellectual Property Assignment Agreement Template

Each party is signing this agreement on the date stated opposite that party's signature.

[PAGE BREAK HERE] EXHIBIT B FORM OF RECORDABLE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ASSIGNMENT For good and valuable consideration, the receipt of which is hereby acknowledged, an individual a(n) (the " Assignor ") hereby assigns to an individual a(n) (the " Assignee ") all of the Assignor's interest in the Intellectual Property identified in Attachment A to this assignment, and the Assignee accepts this assignment.

Each party shall use all reasonable efforts to take, or cause to betaken, all actions necessary or desirable to consummate and make effective the transactions this assignment contemplates or to evidence or carry out the intent and purposes of this assignment.

This assignment will become effective when all parties have signed it. The date this assignment is signed by the last party to sign it (as indicated by the date associated with that party's signature) will be deemed the date of this assignment.

The descriptive headings of the sections and subsections of this assignment are for convenience only, and do not affect this assignment's construction or interpretation.

This assignment constitutes the final agreement of the parties. It is the complete and exclusive expression of the parties' agreement about the subject matter of this assignment. All prior and contemporaneous communications, negotiations, and agreements between the parties relating to the subject matter of this assignment are expressly merged into and superseded by this assignment. The provisions of this assignment may not be explained, supplemented, or qualified by evidence of trade usage or a prior course of dealings. Neither party was induced to enter this assignment by, and neither party is relying on, any statement, representation, warranty, or agreement of the other party except those set forth expressly in this assignment. Except as set forth expressly in this assignment, there are no conditions precedent to this assignment's effectiveness.

No waiver of a breach, failure of any condition, or any right or remedy contained in or granted by the provisions of this assignment will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by the party waiving the breach, failure, right, or remedy. No waiver of any breach, failure, right, or remedy will be deemed a waiver of any other breach, failure, right, or remedy, whether or not similar, and no waiver will constitute a continuing waiver, unless the writing so specifies.

If any one or more of the provisions contained in this assignment is, for any reason, held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any respect, that invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability will not affect any other provisions of this assignment, but this assignment will be construed as if those invalid, illegal, or unenforceable provisions had never been contained in it, unless the deletion of those provisions would result in such a material change so as to cause completion of the transactions contemplated by this assignment to be unreasonable.

No amendment to this assignment will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by a party or its authorized representative.

The Assignor shall immediately notify the Assignee in writing if any facts or circumstances arise that would make any of the representations in this assignment inaccurate.

The Assignor hereby represents and warrants to the Assignee that it:

The Assignee shall not assign or otherwise encumber its interest in the Intellectual Property or any associated registrations until it has paid to the Assignor the full consideration provided for in this assignment. Any assignment or encumbrance contrary to this provision shall be void.

In order to record this assignment with all relevant government agencies, within hours of the effective date of this assignment, the parties shall sign the form of intellectual property assignment agreement attached as Exhibit B . The is solely responsible for filing the assignment and paying any associated fees of the transfer.

The Assignee shall pay the Assignor a flat fee of $ as full payment for all rights granted under this agreement. The Assignee shall complete this payment no later than .

The Assignor assigns to the Assignee, and the Assignee accepts the assignment of, all of the Assignor's interest in the following in the United States and its territories and throughout the world:

The Assignor wishes to transfer to the Assignee, and the Assignee wishes to purchase and receive from the Assignor, all of its interest in the Intellectual Property.

The Assignor has full interest in the intellectual property listed in Exhibit A and described in section 1 below.

This intellectual property agreement is between , an individual a(n) (the " Assignor ") and , an individual a(n) (the " Assignee ").

How-to guides, articles, and any other content appearing on this page are for informational purposes only, do not constitute legal advice, and are no substitute for the advice of an attorney.

Intellectual property assignment agreement: How-to guide

In the dynamic realm of commerce and innovation, the notion of property extends far beyond physical boundaries. Just as one might transfer ownership of a house or a car, the exchange of intellectual property (IP) rights is a critical component of modern business transactions. For instance, if you're launching a startup, acquiring product rights, or even purchasing an entire company, in each scenario, the seamless transfer of intellectual property ownership is essential for ensuring a smooth transition and protecting your interests.

So what constitutes intellectual property? Intellectual property encompasses creations of the mind, such as inventions, software, and hardware programs, literary and artistic works, designs, symbols, names, and images. As businesses grow and evolve, the need to manage and protect these valuable assets becomes increasingly important. One crucial aspect of managing intellectual property is through intellectual property assignment agreement, otherwise known as IP assignment agreement. These agreements facilitate the transfer of IP rights from one part to another.

In this article, we’ll explore the nuances of intellectual property assignment agreements, including their definitions, benefits, types, and considerations.

What is an intellectual property assignment agreement?

An intellectual property assignment agreement, also known as an IP assignment agreement, is a written contract that transfers intellectual property rights from one party (the assignor) to another (the assignee). Intellectual property covers a broad spectrum of intangible assets, including patents, copyrights, trademarks, trade secrets, and more.

For instance, a software developer might have created a groundbreaking algorithm while employed at the company. Through an IP assignment agreement, the developer transfers the rights to this algorithm to the employer, ensuring that the company has exclusive ownership and control over its use and commercialization.

Benefits of IP assignment agreement

IP assignment agreements are crucial in a company’s business and provide multiple benefits for the assignor and assignee.

Clear ownership

By executing an IP assignment agreement, the assignor unequivocally transfers all rights and interests in the intellectual property to the assignee. This clarity of ownership and proprietary rights helps to avoid disputes and potential litigation over the ownership of the IP in the future.

Legal protection

By formally transferring the IP rights through a written agreement, both parties are legally protected. This protection can be essential in case of any infringement or misuse of intellectual property.

Assured compensation or price guarantee

When transferring IP ownership rights for patents, trademarks, copyrights, etc., the original owner gets compensated by the party buying the ownership. The buyer will also pay the IP owner an agreed-upon price for the IP, which will be paid on the date as decided by the involved parties.

No future obligations

The party selling the IP won’t be responsible for meeting any future obligations. For instance, if there is an existing trademark that requires constant monitoring to know whether the trademark is used by any other competitors, the seller won't bear the charges incurred for trademark monitoring . The buyer has to bear these and any future trademark maintenance costs.

Commercialization opportunities

Assigning intellectual property rights can enable businesses to commercialize the intellectual property more effectively. This could involve licensing the IP to third parties, selling it outright, or using it as collateral for financing.

Facilitates collaboration

In cases where multiple parties are involved in creating intellectual property, an assignment agreement can facilitate collaboration by clearly defining each party's rights and responsibilities.

Risk mitigation

For businesses acquiring ownership rights to intellectual property, an assignment agreement mitigates the risk of third parties claiming rights to the IP. It provides a legal basis for defending against infringement claims and protects the assignee's investment in the IP.

Enhanced value

Clear ownership of intellectual property assets can enhance the value of a business, especially during mergers, acquisitions, or fundraising activities. Investors and stakeholders are more likely to perceive a business positively when it has secure ownership of valuable IP assets. For example, let’s say your start-up company holds sole intellectual property rights to an automatic house-locking system. When your company gets acquired by another company, the new company will also evaluate the value of the IP owned.

Understanding IP assignment agreements: Considerations for sellers

While intellectual property assignment agreements offer various benefits, as a seller of the IP you need to keep in mind what it entails for you when you sell your IP.

Choosing between an IP assignment and a licensing agreement

In an IP assignment agreement, the seller transfers all ownership rights to the intellectual property for a predetermined fee. Here the seller gets a fair market value for their IP as a one-time payment. However, if they had opted for an IP licensing arrangement , they could have retained the ownership of their IP while giving certain usage rights to the interested party. For instance, let’s say you have written and composed a song. A music company wants your song under their label. Here you have two options. You can sell your song completely to the music label, where they’ll have the right to use or alter your song as they deem fit. Or you can license your creation for an agreed-upon fee or price and set the terms and conditions for using your song. Here you’re getting paid for your creation while retaining ownership of your creation. Whichever option works best for you can be opted and respective agreements can be drawn.

Value uncertainty

The value of intellectual property can fluctuate over time due to changes in market demand, technological advancements, or legal developments. Sometimes an intellectual property’s future value can increase tremendously, impacting the fairness of the negotiated price. Hence, while deciding the price of such assets, the seller should calculate the future valuation and decide the price of IP.

Limited future opportunities

Once intellectual property rights are assigned, the assignor may be restricted from using or further developing the intellectual property in the future. This limitation could hinder the assignor's ability to explore new business ventures or pivot their existing strategies.

In conclusion, while an intellectual property assignment agreement offers significant benefits in terms of clarity, protection, and commercialization of intellectual property assets, parties must carefully weigh these advantages against the limitations. Consulting with legal professionals experienced in intellectual property law is essential to navigate these considerations effectively.

What are the types of IP assignment agreements?

Intellectual property assignment agreements are comprehensive in nature, outlining the terms and conditions under which the transfer of IP ownership occurs. Here's an overview of the types of IP assignment agreements:

Patent assignment agreement or assignment of patents

A patent assignment agreement is a written agreement whereby the owner of a patent transfers or assigns their ownership rights to the other party. This agreement ensures that the assignee gains full legal rights to the patent, including the right to exclude others from making, using, or selling the patented invention, innovations, and processes. Patent assignment agreements typically include details about the patented invention, including patent numbers, descriptions, and any related rights or obligations.

Copyright assignment agreement or assignment of copyrights

Copyright assignment agreements transfer ownership of creative works, such as literary works, music, art, and other creative expressions. By signing a copyright assignment agreement, the creator relinquishes their rights to reproduce, distribute, and display the copyrighted work to the assignee.

Trademark assignment agreement or assignment of trademarks

Trademark assignment agreements transfer ownership of trademarks, which are used to identify and distinguish goods or services in the marketplace. Through this agreement, the assignor relinquishes their exclusive rights to use the trademark in commerce, allowing the assignee to use and enforce the mark for their business or products.

Trade secret assignment agreement or assignment of trade secrets

Trade secret assignment agreements are used to transfer ownership of confidential information or trade secrets from one party to another. These agreements outline the specific trade secrets being transferred and impose obligations of confidentiality on the assignee to protect the secrecy of the information.

By signing such an agreement, the assignee gains the rights to use and protect the trade secrets for their own benefit. It can be any proprietary information like formulas, processes, customer lists, and business strategies. These agreements typically include provisions to maintain confidentiality and prevent unauthorized disclosure or use of trade secrets.

Design assignment agreement or assignment of design

An assignment of design agreement involves the transfer of ownership rights related to industrial designs or product designs. It ensures that the assignee gains exclusive rights to reproduce, distribute, and modify the design according to their business needs. This agreement is crucial for companies involved in product development and manufacturing.

Employee or contractor IP assignment agreement

These agreements transfer ownership of intellectual property created by employees or contractors during their employment or engagement. They are essential for employers to secure ownership of IP developed by their personnel. They often include provisions related to confidentiality, non-competition, and non-disclosure, which are mostly included in an employment agreement. Sometimes, employers even ask employees to sign separate non-disclosure agreements whenever an employee comes up with an invention.

Assignment of IP in a joint venture

In cases where multiple parties jointly create intellectual property, a joint ownership agreement may establish each party's rights and responsibilities. These agreements detail the terms of joint ownership, including each party's share of the IP, decision-making authority, and rights to exploit the IP.

It's essential to choose the appropriate type of IP assignment agreement based on the specific intellectual property rights being transferred and the circumstances of the transaction. Consulting with legal professionals knowledgeable in intellectual property law can help ensure that the agreement adequately protects the interests of all parties involved.

Who uses intellectual property assignment agreements?

IP assignment agreements are utilized across a spectrum of industries and scenarios. These agreements are crucial tools for businesses and individuals seeking to define and transfer intellectual property rights.

Corporations and businesses

Employment agreement: Companies frequently incorporate IP assignment clauses into their employment contracts. This ensures that any intellectual property created by employees during the course of their employment is automatically assigned to the company.

Consulting agreement: Similar to employment agreements, consulting contracts may include provisions requiring consultants to transfer any intellectual property they develop while working for the company.

Transactions contemplated: In mergers, acquisitions, or other business transactions, IP assignment agreements are employed to transfer ownership of intellectual property assets between parties.

Joint ventures: Partners in joint ventures often use these agreements to clarify ownership rights and facilitate the sharing or licensing of intellectual property developed during the collaboration.

Individuals and inventors

Prior inventions: An individual with a prior invention may use IP assignment agreements to transfer ownership rights to a new employer or business partner.

Consultants and contractors: Freelancers, consultants, and independent contractors may be required to sign an IP or invention assignment agreement as part of their contractual arrangement with clients.

Startups: Startup founders commonly use these agreements to consolidate ownership of intellectual property created before or during the company's establishment.

In essence, assignment agreements are utilized by parties across various sectors and contexts to facilitate the transfer of valuable intellectual property rights, ensuring legal protection and compliance while fostering innovation and business growth.

Key provisions of an intellectual property assignment agreement

Introduction

Begin the agreement by formally introducing the parties involved to the agreement. In an intellectual property assignment agreement, the party selling the IP is called the “assignor,” and the other party who buys it is called the “assignee.” Here, along with providing the details of the intellectual property, the assignor explicitly agrees to transfer intellectual property rights to the assignee according to the agreed-upon terms of the agreement.

Assignment of IP

This section specifies the intellectual property being transferred. It identifies the specific patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, or other intellectual property referenced in the agreement. Additionally, it outlines the scope of the transfer and any limitations on the assigned IP rights.

Purchase price

The agreement details any monetary compensation involved in the transfer of intellectual property rights. In this section, clearly outline the payment terms of the agreement. Detail whether the parties hereto agree to pay the assignor as a lump sum or in installments. If the payment is made in installments, you must also provide the schedule for such payment.

Recordation

To formalize the transfer of intellectual property rights, recordation with relevant authorities may be necessary. This provision addresses the requirement and process for recording the assignment with the appropriate governmental authority, ensuring compliance with legal formalities.

No early assignment

This clause states that the assignment of IP rights cannot occur before certain conditions are met, such as before the completion of a project or the fulfillment of payment obligations. This section prevents premature transfers of IP.

Assignor’s representations

In this part, the assignor provides assurance that they have the sole right to the IP created and it hasn’t been licensed to any third-parties. They also affirm that they have the legal authority to transfer ownership of the IP and there are no undisclosed encumbrances or infringements.

Indemnification

This provision outlines the parties' obligations to indemnify each other against any losses, damages, or liabilities arising from a breach of the agreement or the assertion of third-party claims related to the transferred IP.

Governing law

This section specifies the jurisdiction whose laws will govern and interpret the agreement. It provides clarity in the event of legal disputes.

Amendments

This clause outlines the procedures for making changes or modifications to the intellectual property assignment agreement. To make any changes pertaining to the terms of the agreement requires written consent from both parties.

Assignment and delegation

This provision addresses the transferability of rights and obligations under the IP assignment agreement. They stipulate whether parties can assign their rights or delegate their duties to third parties.

Counterparts; electronic signatures

This section permits the IP assignment agreement to be executed in multiple counterparts, facilitating convenience in signing. It also recognizes the legal validity of electronic signatures, ensuring compliance with modern technological practices.

Severability

The severability clause states that if any provision of the agreement is found to be invalid or unenforceable, the remaining provisions will remain in full force and effect. This ensures that the invalidity of one provision does not invalidate the entire agreement.

Notices

This provision details the methods and addresses for official communication between the parties regarding the intellectual property assignment agreement. They ensure that important correspondence is properly delivered and acknowledged.

Waiver

Waiver provision addresses instances where a party chooses not to enforce its rights under the agreement. For instance, if certain provisions are waived off on a one-time basis regarding the agreement, this doesn’t mean that the provision is waived for the entire term of the agreement. Take the case where the assignee is paying for the IP in installments. If the assignee is not able to pay the installment for a month, then the assignor can waive that default and continue the agreement upon prior written consent.

Entire agreement

This part of an intellectual property assignment agreement explains that the parties agree to the specific terms and conditions mentioned in the agreement. Any verbal negotiations or other terms that are even stated via email or otherwise are not part of this agreement.

Headings

This section states that the headings used in the agreement are for convenience only and do not affect the interpretation of the provisions.

Effectiveness

The effectiveness provision specifies the date on which the agreement becomes effective. This ensures clarity regarding when the rights and obligations outlined in the agreement take effect.

Necessary acts; further assurances

Requires the parties to take any additional actions necessary to carry out the terms of the agreement fully. This may include signing additional documents or cooperating with each other as needed.

How does an online template facilitate drafting intellectual property assignment agreements?

There are various advantages of using an online template for IP such as.

Simplified drafting process

Online templates streamline the drafting process of IP assignment agreements. By providing a structured framework, these templates guide users through the essential elements required for such agreements. Users can efficiently input pertinent details specific to their arrangement, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the subject matter assigned.

Ease of customization

Some online template providers, like LegalZoom , allow you to easily customize the templates to suit specific circumstances. With editing options available, users can modify clauses and provisions to reflect their agreed-upon terms and conditions of the arrangement

Clarity and consistency

These templates offer clear and standardized language, enhancing understanding and minimizing ambiguity. Consistent formatting and terminology throughout the agreement contribute to its readability and effectiveness.

Time and cost efficiency

Utilizing an online template can minimize the need for extensive document research and costly legal consultations. It allows parties to draft a comprehensive IP assignment agreement efficiently and affordably, saving valuable time and resources.

Accessibility and convenience

Online templates are readily accessible from anywhere with an internet connection, enabling parties to initiate and complete the drafting process conveniently. This accessibility promotes collaboration and facilitates the timely execution of agreements.

As you can see, using online templates provides numerous benefits. Since there are a multitude of templates available online, choosing the right template is key. To streamline this process, LegalZoom offers a comprehensive intellectual property assignment agreement template that is simple and easy to use. Just answer the guided questions, complete the form, and download the document for free.

Frequently asked questions

What's an intellectual property assignment agreement?

When your business needs to sell or buy intangible assets, use an intellectual property assignment agreement to protect both parties. It enables the transfer of ownership of intangible items legally. Intellectual property includes everything from patents to trademarks to software and more.

What key details are required to complete your assignment agreement?

Here's the information you'll need to complete your intellectual property assignment agreement: