Time and Materials Contract Template

The maximum budget for the Scope of Work is

[Maximum Budget in USD]

. The Time and Materials described herein shall not exceed the maximum budget under any circumstances. All payments and transactions shall be made in USD through

[Mode of Payment]

. The payment shall be due upon receipt of the invoice by the Company. Invoices shall be issued upon shipment, and the Company agrees to pay such invoices when due. If invoices are not paid by the due date, the Company will assess a late payment penalty of

[Monthly Late Fee Percentage]