Empty space
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Empty space
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4. SUPPLY OF MATERIALS AND INSPECTION.
Time/Materials
Rates
Time
[Hourly Rate] / Hour
[Material 1]
[Material 1 Rate]
[Material 2]
[Material 2 Rate]
13. RELATIONSHIP OF PARTIES.
The Contractor, in the performance of this Contract, shall act in the capacity of an independent contractor and not as a partner, agent, or employee of the Company.
14. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY.
In no event shall either Party be liable to the other Party or any third party for any damages or special, indirect, or consequential damages that might result from any part of this Contract, such as, but not limited to, loss of profit, revenue, or failure in the delivery of services.
Time and Materials Contract Template
Set clear expectations and project scope with your hired contractor through a time-and-materials contract. Outline materials costs, labor rates, and timelines to simplify project management.
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