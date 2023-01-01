Free Internet Service Agreement Template

This Internet Service Agreement (hereinafter referred to as the “Agreement”) is entered and shall be effective as on [Effective Date],
By and Between
[Sender Company] (hereinafter referred to as the “Company”), having its registered place of business at [Sender Company Address], and;
[Client Company] (hereinafter referred to as the “Client”), having its location at [Client Company Address].
The Company and the Client are collectively referred to as the “Parties” and individually as the “Party.”
WHEREAS, the Client wishes to engage in internet services from the Company;
AND WHEREAS, the Company has agreed to provide the necessary services to the Client.
NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the mutual covenants and promises made by the Parties hereto agree as follows:
TERMS AND CONDITIONS.
1. TERM.
The initial term of this Agreement shall be effective from the date [Effective Date] of installation of the equipment and establishment of internet services. The term of the Agreement shall be for a period of [Agreement Term].
2. FEES.
The payment for internet services amounts to [Total Amount]. The Company shall provide notice for [Payment Period in Days] day(s) to the Client. The billing shall be commenced on the date of activation of the internet service. The Client agrees to pay all the necessary amount incurred upon receipt of the invoice. The amount shall be paid by [Mode of Payment].
3. TERMINATION.
Either Party may terminate/cancel this Agreement by providing a written notice to the other Party. In case of breach of the terms and conditions herein by any Party, the Party in breach shall remedy it within [Number of days to remedy breach] day(s) upon receiving such notice of the breach. Failure to remedy the breach will lead to the termination of this Agreement without prior notice.
4. CLIENT’S OBLIGATIONS.
The Client, at its own expense, provides all the necessary preparations that are required for the installation and maintenance of the internet connection. The Client shall also provide the necessary information for the service.
5. COMPANY’S OBLIGATIONS.
The Company shall install and maintain internet services and will also confirm that the Company is in good faith. The Company shall also provide the Client with technical support for installation.
6. INDEMNIFICATION.
The Client agrees to indemnify the Company against any claims, damages, costs, losses, expenses, or any kind of liability arising from the indemnities in connection with any claims, suits, or demands arising out of this Agreement.
7. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY.
The Company represents that all the work provided to the Client during service under this Agreement shall become the sole and exclusive property of the Client.
8. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY.
The liability of the Client shall be limited to the fees due to the Company under this Agreement. In no event shall the Client be liable for any special, incidental, consequential, or other damages.
9. ARBITRATION.
In the event of any dispute arising in and out of this Agreement between the Parties, it shall be resolved by arbitration. There shall be [Number of Arbitrators] arbitrators, which shall be appointed by [Arbitration Appointing Party Name]. The place of arbitration shall be [Location of Arbitration], and the Seat shall be [State of Seat]. The arbitrators’ decision shall be final and binding upon both the Parties.
10. FORCE MAJEURE.
Neither Party shall be liable for any loss or delay resulting from any force majeure event, including acts of God, fire, natural disaster, labor stoppage, war or military hostilities, or inability of carriers to make scheduled deliveries, and any payment or delivery date shall be extended to the extent of any delay resulting from any force majeure event.
11. SEVERABILITY.
In the event any provision of this Agreement is deemed to be invalid or unenforceable, in whole or part, that part shall be severed from the remainder of this Agreement, and all other provisions shall remain in full force and effect as valid and enforceable.
12. GOVERNING LAW.
This Agreement shall be governed by and in accordance with the laws of [Governing Law].
13. NOTICES.
Any notices required or permitted by this Agreement shall be in writing and delivered by certified mail or courier to the mentioned address.
14. ENTIRE AGREEMENT.
This is the entire agreement regarding the terms and conditions of the Company’s engagement. It supersedes all other agreements between the Parties.
ACCEPTANCE AND SIGNATURE.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Parties hereto have executed this Agreement as on the day and year mentioned above.
[Client Company]
[Sender Company]
Name:
Name:
Signature:
Signature:
Signature:
Date:
