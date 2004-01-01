Free HVAC Maintenance Contract Template

How-to guides, articles, and any other content appearing on this page are for informational purposes only, do not constitute legal advice, and are no substitute for the advice of an attorney.
Even a well-designed heating and cooling system needs regular maintenance to perform well and deliver the best results. As HVAC contractors, it's crucial for you to provide your customers with the best HVAC systems.
If you're in the HVAC business, a maintenance contract is important. Follow this guide to explore what an HVAC maintenance contract is, the services included in it, the different types of HVAC maintenance contracts, and the critical components of such a contract.
An HVAC, also known as the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system, includes a set of technologies and equipment designed to create and maintain a comfortable indoor environment.
An HVAC maintenance contract is an agreement between HVAC service providers and their customers, such as a residential owner or a commercial customer. It outlines the service providers' responsibilities, such as delivering regular HVAC maintenance for the property's heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems for a set fee (usually upfront). It binds both parties to carry out their duties and responsibilities.
Setting up and maintaining an HVAC system can be quite expensive for owners and often requires specialized technical know-how. To reduce these costs, many HVAC companies offer an HVAC maintenance agreement to address customers' HVAC service requirements.
An HVAC maintenance contract is known by many names, such as:
An HVAC service contract benefits both HVAC companies and their clients. Let's explore these advantages for each of the party:
HVAC service contracts benefit HVAC companies, as they generate revenue for service providers from seasonal maintenance visits and the sale of replacement equipment.
At times, property owners may miss the due date for general maintenance of the HVAC system owing to their busy work schedules and other reasons. Having an HVAC service contract ensures that regular maintenance of the asset is being done, thus improving the energy efficiency of the complete air conditioning unit.
Having an HVAC service contract in place gives the client access to priority service without any hassle, ensuring the best performance of the HVAC equipment.
Choosing a package instead of paying for individual services may lead to cost savings for the customer, making it an attractive option. Also, having a reliable HVAC contractor who can be given an emergency call to identify any issues early on can help customers avoid paying for costly repairs.
This also enhances brand reliability, and customers endorse such brands through word of mouth to their friends and relatives, thus making it beneficial for the HVAC company.
Clients who choose such service contracts may require services over a longer period at frequent intervals, so the contractor may offer discounted repairs, which benefits the clients.
Knowing that professionals are taking care of your HVAC system gives property owners peace of mind. Once they are satisfied with the maintenance procedure, they might show interest in using other products of the same company.
HVAC service providers may offer comprehensive maintenance plans or service contracts encompassing a range of services to ensure your HVAC equipment's optimal functioning and longevity. Some of the major types of such contracts are:
Though this is the most expensive contract, it's an all-inclusive package that covers all the required aspects of an HVAC service plan. This includes:
A competitive workforce is essential for ensuring smooth operations in any technical work. As the name suggests, the labor-only contract focuses on the service technicians of HVAC service contracts.
This contract covers maintenance for your HVAC system to ensure its optimal functioning. This includes:
Here are the key points to include in an HVAC maintenance contract:
The contract must state how long a client wants to hire HVAC contractors or service providers. Generally, commercial clients hire HVAC contractors for at least one year.
The contract must specify how often inspections or service calls will be done, i.e., the frequency with which the client requires your routine maintenance service, such as weekly, monthly, or yearly.
Mention the business hours when the inspection or maintenance services will be provided.
The contract must mention all equipment that requires maintenance, its brand, model, age, serial numbers, and location. It should also specify the warranty provided on replacement equipment.
This section of the contract describes the different maintenance plans and service contracts provided by the HVAC companies, which in some cases, may be available as customizable packages. However, the main aspects include the following:
The contract should detail the pricing of the replacement equipment and how much you will charge the client for the services offered.
The HVAC service contract should stipulate the payment options, whether an HVAC service provider receives payment at every visit or bills its clients quarterly or annually. The mode of payment should also be included.
Here, the contract outlines the permissions the contractor should have to provide maintenance services. The contract should explicitly mention that HVAC company service technicians can access the HVAC owner's property with access to the required utilities, such as water and electricity, to execute their work properly. Subsequently, the contractor can agree to not cause any property damage, and leave the premises clean by removing debris or any residual elements left after the work.
This section states the client's right to inspect the work carried out by the service provider under the contract. It mentions that the client may write to the service provider if the work doesn't meet the contract's requirements or expectations. The service provider must make the necessary corrections within a reasonable timeframe.
This part explains the contractor's relationship with the client. It states that the contractor is not the client's employee or partner.
This section outlines the specific circumstances that would result in the termination of the agreement, such as either party's failure to perform any of its obligations, which can be informed to the other party with a written notice. It also mentions the duration in which the parties must rectify the gap caused by the failure, after which they can seek legal assistance.
This section explains each party's responsibility for any injury or damages caused to the other. For example, if the service provider fails to deliver the specified services, it may cause damage to the client's system. On the other hand, if the client doesn't pay the specified charges on time or denies access to the required facilities, it may result in revenue loss for the service provider.
This section describes a contractor's responsibility for protecting the client from any claims, damages, losses, and expenses if such an incident occurs due to the contractor's negligence. It helps ensure the client's best interests under the contract.
This section mentions the process to follow if a written notice has been sent to either party and the mode of notice delivery.
In this section, the involved parties agree to interpret the document according to the relevant state laws.
This is where both parties, the HVAC company and its client, sign the contract once it is ready.
This clause of the contract signifies the complete agreement between the parties involved. Any changes, such as adding or deleting terms, shall be written and signed by both parties.
Keeping an HVAC maintenance checklist is a good practice as:
To ensure your client's cooling and heating systems are performing at their best, it's vital to conduct check-ups. As HVAC service contractors, it's best to have a checklist ready to check the respective parts of the HVAC system. Here's what an ideal HVAC maintenance checklist for air conditioning systems must include:
Consult an attorney (important): An HVAC maintenance contract may include legal and regulatory considerations. Please consult an attorney for the proper assistance to ensure your HVAC maintenance contract complies with local and state regulations.